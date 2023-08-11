Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell said the opening of school has been a smooth one this week.

“We have had a very good opening of school,” said Cassell, who added there was some concern about the completion of renovations at Wenonah Elementary and the Wayne Hills Preschool Center.

However, the new painting, HVAC, ceilings and lighting were finished at both facilities just before school started Wednesday. Cassell said exterior doors and window replacement at Wenonah will be completed over the winter break in December.

There was another positive regarding enrollment. Cassell said first-day enrollment was 37 students higher than the start of school last year. He anticipates more students will come in over August and September. The school district budgeted for 2,825 students.

“We will pick up several students over the next week or two,” he said.

Cassell said the school district is also fully staffed with teachers except for a few vacancies.

“People want to come here to live and work,” he said. “I think this is a good sign for our city. The city is growing, and good things are happening.”

As the 2023-24 school year unfolds, Cassell said the ongoing challenge is to continue to bridge the learning gap for students from the recent pandemic.

“We are working on getting the learning recovery,” he said. “We made a lot of progress last year and want to accelerate to get students to the grade level they should be.”

Cassell said another year like last year should help close the learning gap. “We made a lot of progress last year,” he said.

In Augusta County, the start of the school year has gone well, according to Miranda Ball, executive director of communications.

“Our instructional levels are adequate for meeting the needs of all learners, our transportation department is doing a great job of managing student needs given current staffing, and our school nutrition program is offering nutritious breakfasts and lunches,” she said.

Ball said, “Families and school communities have provided a great deal of support and many positive contributions to the smooth start of the 2023 school year in the Augusta County Public Schools.”