A group of girls in Waynesboro are putting their best foot forward.

Third- through fifth-graders at William Perry Elementary School ran with empowerment and positivity after school during Thursday’s workout. The workout was part of a 21-week national program, Girls on the Run, which teaches girls from elementary to middle school about the importance of interpersonal and intrapersonal communication skills and physical exercise.

“It’s a social, emotional but also a physical program,” said Chelsey Campbell, William Perry’s school counselor and Girls on the Run head coach. “Building confidence, making friends, maintaining friends, all kinds of different things that are important life skills for the girls that I think we’ve lost a little back in COVID, but now that we’re back, we have the opportunity to rebuild.”

Every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, the girls would meet at the counselor’s classroom, where they practice interpersonal and intrapersonal communication exercises with Campbell, William Perry’s school nurse and Girls on the Run coach, Jennifer Jones, and Barbara Damico, reading specialist and another Girls on the Run coach.

The 21-week program will wrap up on April 23, when the girls participate in a 5K race at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville.

Each practice has a theme for the day, such as connection and cooperation. Thursday’s motto was all about gratitude. After the girls practiced their communication exercises Thursday of what or who they are grateful for, the real workout began.

“We’re going to go outside to work out for the day,” Campbell said.

Before she could finish her sentence, all the girls excitedly cheered and scrambled around the classroom to reach for their backpacks.

“Ah, not yet,” Campbell said loudly as all girls came to a halt.

She instructed the girls to grab their belongings and help the coaches carry their supplies. Soon enough, the girls were all in a straight line and walking toward the school’s playground.

The girls did warm-up exercises with their coaches and completed six laps within 35 minutes at the elementary school’s bus loop with each other while practicing skills surrounding the theme of the day. Although the program is titled Girls on the Run, the girls are still encouraged to get active in any way that is comfortable for them. For example, they can run, skip, dance or walk around the bus loop.

“Today is all about gratitude and reflection. I know we’ve always been loud while doing laps, but today we’re going to be quieter,” Jones told the girls. “So I want you all to reflect while doing laps and think about what you’re grateful for.”

After each girl walked, ran or picked dandelions along the way to make a small bouquet for their coaches, they returned to their base and colored in their booklet the number of laps they did.

William Perry third-grader Ella Stodghill said she is grateful for her family, friends, the school and Girls on the Run.

They’re all really good,” said Ella, who added said she has learned a lot.

“What are we supposed to do when having negative thoughts?” Campbell asked her Thursday.

“We say, ‘nuh uh,’” said Ella, to shun negativity or self-depreciation.

William Perry is the only elementary school in Waynesboro participating in the Girls on the Run program, although two schools in Augusta County have joined the program. Campbell said the program is essential for girls to develop social skills, especially after the pandemic.

“Basic social skills that we adults take for granted and kids haven’t had an opportunity to do because they’re not in close proximity with other students,” she said. I also think about the third-graders we have now; they were in kindergarten and first grade when they were developing those skills, and they haven’t gotten a chance to do that in person, and it’s assumed that they have those skills, and they may not.”

Campbell, who ran track during middle and high school, said she used to struggle with body image growing up and wants to encourage girls to challenge societal notions of how they are viewed and not to be influenced by social media.

“As an adult, I’ve always been taller, I’ve always had a more athletic built, and I didn’t feel like I looked like the typical woman,” she said. “It’s important to challenge the notion of what that is and let girls know that whatever their body looks like or does, it’s perfectly normal and should be celebrated.

After all the girls crossed the finish line Thursday, everyone cheered as they quickly colored in the sixth lap.

“Girls on the run?” Jones asked the girls.

“So much fun,” they exclaimed.