After-school program On the Road Collaborative helps students get on the path to finding a career

Kate Collins Middle School students were whisking together professional and academic development in the classroom’s kitchen on Nov. 2.

It was all a part of the new extension of the after-school program, On the Road Collaborative, a Harrisonburg-based educational program that helps enrich middle and high school students on different career avenues. The program’s students are selected on a first come first serve basis by school counselors. After the 10-week program is finished, students showcase what they have learned to families, friends and On the Road Collaborative board members in December.

“It’s open to everyone at this school,” said Deanna Reed, vice president of On the Road Collaborative. “Right now, at this school, we actually have a waiting list.”

One of the classes being taught after school this fall is Emerging Chefs, a cooking class that covers different recipes, food safety and nutrition. After cooking, students are tasked with cleaning. They also eat together and share their thoughts on the food.

“A part of this class is building responsibility and having them understand that we’re not going to do everything for them,” said Livvy Call, an Emerging Chef’s teacher.

On Nov. 2, Call divided the students into four groups to make fall-themed recipes such as pumpkin alfredo fettuccine pasta with chicken, decaf pumpkin spice lattes and red velvet cupcakes made from beets and muffins.

Some students were skeptical about whether or not the finished products would be tasty, but Call and other assisting instructors insisted the kids shouldn’t knock it until they try it.

Initially, the classroom’s kitchen was a chaotic scene of pots and pans clinking and clanking as students began to follow their respective recipes.

“It’s always like this when they start cooking,” Reed said with a laugh.

Once everyone was set up in their stations, the chaos seemed to simmer down a bit, with students helping each other stir the pot full of fettuccine pasta, brewing the lattes, baking the cupcake and muffin batters, cutting the garlic and onions.

“I think just having a relationship that we can build with youth makes them more comfortable asking us for help,” Call said. “Everyone is coming in with a lot of different experiences, some feel confident in the kitchen, others have never cooked before or don’t understand measurements.”

One of the students in her classroom, Nola Willins, an eighth grader at Kate Collins, joined the program by applying through the school’s open house over the summer.

“I find it really interesting that they have different things to choose from,” Willins said. “So, it’s like on Monday we go to empowerment class, Tuesday it’s like a financial class, so you can learn better about finance.”

The eighth grader plans to apply the skills she has learned during the program with career planning.

“I’ve thought about cooking as my career,” she said. “This could help you find what you want to do or maybe give you an idea.”

The On the Road Collaborative showcase will take place at Kate Collins Middle School on Dec. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m.