Agricultural research field day educates local farmers on managing their farms

RAPHINE — Researchers with SVAREC gave a tours of the McCormick Farm on Wednesday while they discussed their findings ranging from warm-season grass to creep-grazing calves.

The Virginia Tech Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research and Extension Center held a field day tour of their culminated research to local farmers to educate them in managing farms better.

“We work on improving cattle performance through supplementation of novel seeds and developing grazing alternative systems,” said Amanda Kirby, an administrative assistant for the research center.

In a native grass variety and grazing evaluation project the researchers did, their goal was to increase the number of forage-livestock producers that convert cool-season forage-based pastures to native warm-season grass pastures.

“It’s a way of filling that foraging efficiency," said Dr. Gabriel Pent, superintendent of the Shenandoah Valley Agricultural Research and Extension Center. “The grasses are very well-adapted to our area. They’re native to Virginia and have deep root systems and can exploit nutrients and water.”

The research found that during the summer months, the tall fescues (bunch-type grass) have limited productivity and contain an endophyte (a plant fungus living in another plant) that produces ergot alkaloids, which can be toxic to livestock. This causes more heat stress in cattle, which can cause lower milk production and higher risks of diseases.

Ann Murray, a horse-boarding farmer based in Augusta County, said she attended the field day because she wanted to have input on what is growing in her farm’s fields.

“They (the researchers) have a lot of suggestions about using native plants,” Murray said. “I’ve been trying to use more native plants and flowers at my house, as well as the farm, to improve the grazing when it’s hot outside. They had four different species of grass they were suggesting, so I’m going to look into possibly growing some of that."

Another farmer, Danny Wheeler, who owns the Rock Hill Farm in Steeles Tavern, said he was excited to attend the event.

“It was just eagerness to learn more, to add more to what I’ve already known, and meet more people,” he said.

The research SVAREC does is important, especially considering the challenges that many farms face, Wheeler said.

“It’s a Walmart world we live in,” he said. “You have to be big to be efficient, to be sustainable, to make a profit.”

He said fertilizer, gas, and fuel prices are rising quickly because of inflation, including labor.

One of the findings Wheeler learned Wednesday was on creep-feeding for calves. The research center did an experiment where an area of fescues where only calves were able to get to, but cows couldn’t. The experiment found this type of feeding method does not work.

“Creep-feeding does not work. That was one the main things that I thought about,” he said. “That helped me from the expense of having to do it myself and learning especially the hard way, I was just in that 20 minutes time over there.”

Wheeler also said some of the research findings he learned would help his farm long-term.

“Some of it was valuable stuff and some of it was as worthless as the weatherman predicting the rain,” Wheeler said. “But, overall, yes, I’d say it would probably help me long-term.”