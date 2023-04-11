Envirothon season is upon us.

The annual Envirothon event returns to Augusta County Public Schools on Wednesday for high school levels and Thursday for middle school levels at Natural Chimney's Park & Campground from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year's high school teams include students from Fort Defiance, Wilson Memorial, Stuarts Draft and Riverheads. The middle school students are from Beverley Manor and S. Gordon Stewart. This Envirothon year will focus on adapting to climate change. The students will be tested on their knowledge of five hands-on and interactive stations: aquatics, wildlife, soils/land use, forestry and current environmental issues. In addition, the high school teams will also have a sixth station where they present a 20-minute oral presentation to a panel of judges based on a given scenario.

Rich Wood, education & outreach coordinator for Verona's Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District, said the students are excited and nervous about competing at Envirothon.

"They're excited but nervous because it is a competition," he said. "It's more about the exposure and learning about the environmental issues and the environmental resources that we have, and they've enjoyed doing that."

Wood said these Envirothon teams have been studying and preparing for several months since the school year started.

"Some of the high schoolers actually been getting started and prepping as early as the beginning of the school year," he said. "We give the coaches and the students this framework of learning objectives of what they should know, what they should focus on each topic, what is relative, and that way, they can kind of gear as to what they're going to study and what they're going to prep."

The top three teams from the local high school Envirothon will move on to compete at the area Envirothon and then the Dominion Energy Envirothon, the state's Envirothon. The winner will then represent Virginia at the national Envirothon in June.

Wood said he hopes the Envirothon program will lead to a student addressing the world's environmental issues one day.

"Our goal is to create these informed decision-makers," he said. "These students will be making decisions for you and me in the next decade or two. That has to do with our environment and the planet we live on, we only have one planet, and if we don't sustain it the way we need to, all life goes down."

The Envirothon program was founded in 1979 to encourage high school students to become interested in natural resource conservation, environmental issues and careers. The program was first called the Environmental Olympics, then shortened to Enviro-Olympics. It eventually became known as Envirothon. Today, all 50 states have Envirothon programs, including countries such as Canada and China.