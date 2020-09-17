Appalachian Christian School moves to Waynesboro, offers full in-person learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 19 years in Afton, Appalachian School officially began the school year in Waynesboro on Sept. 9 and offering students five days a week of in-person learning.

The K4-12 private school, previously named Afton Christian School, decided to move after being told earlier this year by its landlord that the school had one year left in the school building, and then it would have to find somewhere else. ACS did not want to delay the inevitable move and announced its plans to move into the former building of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Maple Avenue in Waynesboro. The church recently began construction on a new building.

“During the lockdown is when we discovered the building was for sale,” Upper School Director Andy Shiflett said. “I was running an errand when I first noticed the for sale sign, and I noticed Mike O’Donnell’s name. So I gave him a call, and he was open to allowing us to come over and look at the facility. We all came over and just fell in love with the place.”

The school initially looked into renting the property, but eventually negotiated a full purchase of the property. This is a development Shiflett says only could have occurred because of “a sovereign act of God.” St. John and ACS will share the use of the building until St. John fully moves into its new building.