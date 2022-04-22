Area high school students award $30,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations

STAUNTON — When Miriam Burrows began her role in August heading the local Youth Philanthropy Council, she worried about consistently engaging the students.

Instead, she found a group of 16 area high school students ready to jump in and passionately discuss the ways to help the community around them as the program, hosted through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, had $30,000 in grants to hand out to local nonprofit organizations.

On Wednesday evening, Burrows, the director of educational programs at the foundation, and the 16 students culminated those nine-month-long discussions by presenting the grants to the selected organizations.

The Youth Philanthropy Council received 21 applications for grants, with 10 being awarded based on factors that the group prioritized in their search.

“They had so many questions. They were so invested and so motivated to help each other and do this,” Burrows said of her student’s dedication to the process. “I am relieved and looking forward to doing it even better next year.”

Breya Smith, a junior at Waynesboro High School, said she appreciated the debates the students would engage in as they found one organization that spoke to them and the opportunity to bond with others in the community.

“I learned to really listen to other people’s opinions and take it to heart,” Smith said. “It allowed me to add onto things that I’m already thinking about and draw from other people. It’s also just a great way to form friendships outside of school because it’s easy to get trapped in that environment at your school.”

One of the organizations awarded was RISE Foundation. RISE runs an all-Black library, as well as tutoring and other services for other youth in Waynesboro. The students awarded RISE $1,000.

Chanda McGuffin, one of the co-founders of RISE, said the money will help to cover the costs of employment for the organization’s summer school program.

“We were excited because we love when the local community buys into what we’re doing with the kids,” McGuffin said of receiving the grant. “Especially when the help is coming from kids for the kids.”

As a part of the process, Burrows said she challenged students to find organizations and peers who were adversely affected by the pandemic, but identifying those factors became harder as the effects of the pandemic continued to spread.

“It almost became impossible to differentiate them from everybody else because we’re all reeling from the effects of the pandemic,” Burrows said. “At this point, the wave is so strong that you can’t just say, ‘it’s this thing that causes this thing.’”

Members of the Youth Philanthropy Council

» Chloe Emurian, Buffalo Gap High School

» Jacob Kyle, Buffalo Gap High School

» Adriana Shields, Fort Defiance High School

» Emmett Souder, Fort Defiance High School

» Graham Duncan, Riverheads High School

» Penny Shelton, Riverheads High School

» Aurora Schwaner, Staunton High School

» Manny Chapman, Staunton High School

» Sophia Schwaner, Stuart Hall School

» Sophie Dahl, Stuart Hall School

» Lanie Henriques, Stuarts Draft High School

» Ryan Hellenga, Stuarts Draft High School

» Breya Smith, Waynesboro High School

» Emily Hamp, Waynesboro High School

» Lydia Daley, Wilson Memorial High School

» Quinn Franklin, Wilson Memorial High School

Grants awarded by the Youth Philanthropy Council

» ARROW Project, $2,000

» Blue Ridge CASA for Children, $4,000

» Blue Ridge Legal Services, $3,800

» Jones Gardens, $2,500

» Mental Health America-Augusta, $4,000

» New Directions Center, $4,000

» RISE Foundation, $1,000

» The Green Hanger Project, $2,200

» Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, $3,500

» Valley Hope Counseling Center, $3,000

