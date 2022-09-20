Assault and battery charge dropped against Waynesboro superintendent

A misdemeanor charge of assault and battery against Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeff Cassell was dismissed Tuesday by a judge in Waynesboro District Court.

The dismissal by Judge Gordon Saunders came a day after Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney David Ledbetter made the request in writing for no prosecution.

Ledbbetter’s request for no prosecution came after an earlier meeting with Cassell’s accuser, Neil Williams, and Williams’ attorney. In his letter to the judge, Ledbetter said, “Mr. Williams asked me to make this request and is in support of such motion.”

Williams had requested the charge against Cassell in early August when he appeared before a magistrate. The warrant was issued by the magistrate and served on Cassell on Aug. 8.

In his version of what happened, Williams said he encountered Cassell at the Waynesboro Wal-Mart Supercenter on Aug. 6. The superintendent was working at a Stuff the Bus event that day.

He said after Cassell responded to being “flipped off” by Williams, Cassell made a profane remark and “threw his shoulder into my face and busted my lip.”

However, a protective order petition submitted in District Court and later withdrawn by Cassell did not offer a similar set of facts.

The protective order petition said Williams drove his truck into a fire lane at Wal-Mart in front of the Stuff the Bus tent on Aug.6. After Cassell said Williams yelled in his face and he thought he would be hit, he told Williams to leave. Cassell then called 911 and asked the police to respond, citing harassment by Williams.

The encounter at Wal-Mart between the two men was not random. Both had submitted protective order requests to the District Court that have since been withdrawn.

Williams said Cassell had stalked his household and was involved in an adulterous affair with his wife. Williams and his wife are in the process of a divorce.

Cassell’s protective order petition showed a series of encounters. He detailed instances of Williams coming to his neighborhood, following him to school district offices and putting Penthouse magazines on Cassell’s vehicle and porch. Last June, Williams filed a four-page complaint against Cassell with more than 100 pages of attachments to the Waynesboro School Board. The school board followed up on the complaint and closed the file, notifying Williams of the action July 29.