Augusta County delaying start of school year by two weeks; in-person and all-virtual instruction will begin same day

Members of the board agreed the new plan is a good compromise and they believe teachers will succeed under these circumstances.

“We just have to bond together to make it work,” board member Tim Swortzel said. “Dr. Bond, our teachers and our staff have done a fabulous job. I think they will appreciate this week or two to get everything down to a science.”

Board member John Shiflett said he trusts the school system enough that he feels comfortable sending his grandsons back to school.

“If I thought there was any chance of danger to those two boys, I would not be in favor of (reopening),” Shiflett said. “There’s always going to be risk. You have to evaluate the risks, take the best information you have, make the best decision you can and move forward.”

Many teachers and parents in attendance voiced their opinions during the delegation period.

Parents expressed concerns about the lack of socialization if kids did not return to school. Carmen Sheets, director of Bison Beginnings Early Learning Center and former teacher, said her kids would attend school five days a week if given the option.