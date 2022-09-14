Augusta County hosts groundbreaking ceremonies for Buffalo Gap, Riverheads middle school wings

SWOOPE — Augusta County school administrators celebrated the culmination of years of planning on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

The county hosted a pair of groundbreaking ceremonies to mark the beginning of the construction process of the new Riverheads Middle School and Buffalo Gap Middle School. Riverheads’ ceremony was hosted on Monday, and Buffalo Gap’s on Tuesday.

County Superintendent Eric Bond explained at Tuesday’s ceremony that the 58,000-square-foot Buffalo Gap Middle School will be home to around 350 students. The new middle schools seek to reduce transportation times in county schools and take on students from Beverley Manor Middle School who are seeing long bus times.

“This building is going to serve this community well,” Bond said.

The middle schools mark the county entering phase two of its 10-year capital plan. David Shiflett, chairman of the school board, commended Bond and his staff for crafting the schedule that brought the schools to fruition.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Shiflett said. “We’ve been talking about middle schools in Buffalo Gap and Riverheads for the last 20 years at least. We’re actually seeing it happen, so it’s a great day for us, and it’s a great day for Augusta County schools.”

The estimated opening of the two middle schools in the fall of 2024, and a pair of sixth graders Tuesday helped break ground on the building they may walk the halls of in their eighth-grade year. Other members of the Buffalo Gap attended to celebrate with the officials.

“This community has been very patient,” Shiflett said. “We know it’s taken a little while to get this done, but they’ve also been very supportive. They’ve understood that things don’t happen overnight.”

The total cost of the two buildings is around $68 million. In July, the school board asked the Board of Supervisors for an $8.2 million bridge loan to cover the cost of beginning construction until the county schools sell bonds in the winter.

“I’m very grateful to have such a good working relationship between the two boards,” said Butch Wells, the vice-chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

With students moving out of Beverley Manor Middle School into the Riverheads and Buffalo Gap facilities, Beverley Manor can add more instructional time.

Beverley Manor Middle currently has the least amount of time dedicated to instruction because of long transportation times.

“We’re going to provide equal opportunities for all of our middle school kids across the county,” Shiflett said. “Whether you live in Deerfield, Mount Solon, or Marble Valley, you’re now going to be able to have equal instructional time with the other middle schools across the county.”