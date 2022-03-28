Augusta County’s Eric Bond named Region V Superintendent of Year

Augusta County Superintendent Eric Bond has been named Region V Superintendent of the Year for Virginia, according to the Augusta County Schools.

The honor covers Region V, a portion of Virginia that includes 20 school districts. Bond will now compete with Virginia superintendents of the year in seven other divisions for the statewide honor. The winner of the statewide award will be announced on May 2 at the annual Virginia Association of Superintendents luncheon in Roanoke.

Bond has been the superintendent of the Augusta County Schools since 2014. During his career in education, Bond has served as a mathematics teacher, athletic director, assistant principal and assistant superintendent before his current appointment.

During his tenure in Augusta County, Bond has created and implemented a five-year strategic plan to improve the school division’s salary and benefits packages. Other initiatives in Augusta County started by Bond have included a first-year teacher mentor program, an innovative “Trailblazers” teacher academy and increased professional development. The superintendent has also improved instructional coaching.

In collaboration with neighboring school divisions the Augusta County Schools have formed a new alternative education program for middle and high school students, a preschool center and a special education learning lab.

Bond’s community involvement includes membership in the Staunton-Augusta Rotary Club, the Augusta County Community Outreach Committee, service on the board for First Tee of the Shenandoah Valley and the board of trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton. He also serves as an adjunct professor for James Madison University’s educational leadership program.

