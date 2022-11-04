 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Augusta County School Board approves bonus pay for employees

VERONA — Some area school employees are getting extra pay in time for the holidays.

Augusta County school board members unanimously agreed Thursday evening to give a one time supplemental bonus to school employees, with full-time workers receiving $1,000 and part-time workers getting $500. Bus drivers and nutritional program employees will receive $1,000. Substitute teachers will receive $500. 

"You just made a bunch of teachers happy," Chairman David Shiflett said.

"On behalf of our employees, I say, 'Thank you'" Kelly Troxell, executive director of personnel, responded. 

