Augusta County School Board approves of supplemental bonus pay for school employees

VERONA--Augusta County School Board approved of a one time supplemental bonus pay for school employees on Thursday evening's school board meeting.

Vice chair Donna Wells was the first to file the 6-0 motion full-time employees will receive a $1000 bonus, as part-time employees will be able to receive a $500 bonus.

Dr. Kelly Troxell, executive director of personnel, requested to the school board of an approval for a November bonus payment.

While the funds are based on Virginia Board of Education's standard of quality positions such as teachers or other essential faculty, the state is allowing the school divisions to determine the bonus amount.

In addition, bus drivers and nutritional program employees will receive the $1000 full-time bonus. Substitute teachers will be receiving the part-time bonus payment.

The Virginia Department of Education has recently notified school divisions throughout the state that they will be issuing a one-time bonus to instructional and support positions that have either provided or are still currently providing educational services during the pandemic as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package.

The school division will have to supplement around 35% of the total cost by allocating existing stimulus funds, using money from the reimbursement of grant-funded positions and local savings the division has received from a change in health insurance rates. The board members confirmed that they will use all three options in order to distribute the bonuses.

"You just made a bunch of teachers happy," said David Shiflett, superintendent of Augusta County Public Schools.

"On behalf of our employees, I say, 'thank you'" Troxell responded.

The draft of the school board's budget calendar was released tonight. It is confirmed that Jan. 19 of next year will be the date to discuss the 2023-2024 budget goals and priorities and Feb. 2 will hold a public budget hearing and approval of the budget goals. The final budget draft will be adopted on Mar. 16.