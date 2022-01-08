Augusta County School Board holds off adjusting COVID isolation period from 10 to 5 days

“We are seeing a spike right now. We saw it last year; the holiday spike is what we like to call it,” Bond said. “I think for me, staying the course with what we’re doing right now has worked pretty effectively for us for the last 22 months. Staying the course and at least getting through the month of January could be beneficial.”

The board also appointed its chairs for the year at Thursday’s meeting.

Middle River representative John Shiflett was selected to be the chairman of the board, replacing Ward. Beverley Manor representative Donna Wells takes over the position of vice-chair.

Collins commended Ward for his service as chairman in 2021 as the board continued to navigate the pandemic and dealt with other contentious issues in recent months.

“You were the right person to lead us this past year with your demeanor, your calmness and your maturity,” Collins said. “In the 22 years I’ve served on this board, I’m really glad I wasn’t chairman last year. I think you did a wonderful job representing us and keeping us in order.”

At its retreat on Jan. 20, the school board will interview applicants for the vacant South River seat. Tim Goforth announced his resignation from the position in July, citing the effects of service on his health, and served his last meeting in December. The interim member will be appointed at the board’s Feb. 3 meeting.

