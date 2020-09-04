Augusta County School Board votes to extend first semester through Jan. 15

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board voted unanimously Thursday evening to push the end of the first semester of school to Jan. 15 to allow for students to have proper time to complete coursework.
The change allows high school students to have enough time to finish their classes and complete Standards of Learning (SOLs) tests, which will take at least eight days at the end of the semester, officials said.
“While high school SOL tests will not count towards accreditation, our high school students will still need to take SOLs in order to earn their verified credits that are necessary for graduation,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Technology Tina Kiracofe said.
The first semester will now have 84 instructional days, while the second semester will have 89 days. The school year will still end on the intended date of May 25 to satisfy teaching contracts, officials said.
Spring break week was cut from the second semester earlier this month, and the board announced Thursday. The Friday and Monday before and after Easter weekend will be off-days as a substitute for spring break.
In addition to approving the new schedule, the board offered updates on Augusta County’s first week of school with in-person instruction. Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric Bond said the beginning of the school year exceeded expectations.
The two extra weeks of preparation given to teachers at the Aug. 13 board meeting allowed teachers to enter the start of the year with limited technical setbacks, Bond said.
“I’ve talked to several teachers this week, and it seems that every day gets better with the digital systems teachers are using,” he said. “Principals are working hard with their respective staff to reach out to all virtual students and make sure they are engaging in our instruction.”
As of Thursday evening, around 27% of students elected for the all-virtual model of learning, Bond announced.
Bond said he visited 16 of the 22 Augusta County schools and was encouraged by what he saw throughout the week. He reported there have not been any issues with mask compliance or social distancing at any of the schools.
Although the board was positive about the opening of school overall, Bond warned students and staff to continue safe practices such as wearing masks at all times, washing their hands consistently and social distancing.
Nicholas Collins, board chair, thanked the staff for their efforts but used the events at James Madison University, who decided to send students home earlier this week, to illustrate the dangers the school still faces.
“I wanted to say how proud I am of this board to try something that it seems no one else was willing to try,” Collins said. “But at the same time we have to be very cautious. We’ve all been watching this week what’s been happening at JMU, and any place with big groups of people, things can get a little sideways. Even though we have a couple of good days under our belt, things can change very quickly.”
The board also voted to approve the fundraising events scheduled for the 2020-21 school year. There will be around a third of the typical amount of events in the upcoming school year, and many will be virtual.
