Augusta County School Board votes to extend first semester through Jan. 15

The two extra weeks of preparation given to teachers at the Aug. 13 board meeting allowed teachers to enter the start of the year with limited technical setbacks, Bond said.

“I’ve talked to several teachers this week, and it seems that every day gets better with the digital systems teachers are using,” he said. “Principals are working hard with their respective staff to reach out to all virtual students and make sure they are engaging in our instruction.”

As of Thursday evening, around 27% of students elected for the all-virtual model of learning, Bond announced.

Bond said he visited 16 of the 22 Augusta County schools and was encouraged by what he saw throughout the week. He reported there have not been any issues with mask compliance or social distancing at any of the schools.

Although the board was positive about the opening of school overall, Bond warned students and staff to continue safe practices such as wearing masks at all times, washing their hands consistently and social distancing.

Nicholas Collins, board chair, thanked the staff for their efforts but used the events at James Madison University, who decided to send students home earlier this week, to illustrate the dangers the school still faces.