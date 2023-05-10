Last week, the Augusta County Schools announced new principals for 2023-24 at four county schools and principals for 2024-25 at the county’s two new middle schools still being built, Riverheads and Buffalo Gap.

The appointments came at an Augusta County School Board meeting.

Assuming new principal positions next fall are Sharon Hilbert at Wilson Middle School, Tony Ramsey at Stuarts Draft High, Fonda Morris at Stewart Middle School and Kaitie Saunders at Clymore Elementary.

For the 2024-25 school year, Michael Conner will serve as the principal of the new Riverheads Middle School and Yvonne Howdyshell as the principal of the new Buffalo Gap Middle School.

Augusta County Schools Superintendent Eric Bond announced the appointments.

» Hilbert has served as assistant principal of Beverley Manor Middle School since 2015. She holds a master’s of public administration degree from the University of Virginia and a master’s of education from Regent University. In her 18 years with the Augusta County Schools, Hilbert has served as a site coordinator, testing manager, language arts teacher, and math specialist at the elementary and middle school levels. Bond said, “Mrs. Hilbert’s vision for what a middle school should be, coupled with her strong instructional leadership skills, teamwork mindset, and wealth of administrative experiences, will serve her well in this new role.” The current principal of Wilson Middle, Sarah Davis, will become the principal of North River Elementary.

» Ramsey is a 28-year veteran of the Augusta County Schools. He holds a B.S. degree in health and physical education from Eastern Mennonite University and a M.S. degree in education administration from Shenandoah University. He has worked as a teacher and coach at Wilson Memorial High School. In addition, Ramsey has served as an assistant principal at Stuarts Draft High for the past seven years. “Mr. Ramsey is a thoughtful and reflective leader, and one who values a strong worth ethic and believes that there is no task that a school administrator should not be willing to do to support the school community,” Bond said. Nick Nycum, now principal of Stuarts Draft High, will become executive director of transportation for the Augusta County Schools.

» Morris, a 33-year veteran of the Augusta County Schools, has served the past eight years as the principal of Clymore Elementary School.

» Saunders, a graduate of Bridgewater College and holder of a master’s in administration and supervision from Liberty University, has worked as an instructional coach, assistant principal and early childhood instructional supervisor in the Augusta County Schools.

» Howdyshell has served as a teacher, instructional coach, assistant principal and principal over the past 18 years in elementary and middle schools in Waynesboro, Charlottesville and in Fluvanna and Augusta counties.

» Conner, a 32-year veteran of the Augusta County Schools, has worked as a teacher, coach, athletic trainer, assistant principal and principal. He is currently the principal of Stewart Middle School.

For the 2023-24 school year, Conner will join the Beverley Manor Middle School faculty as an associate principal. He will work with Howdyshell as the two prepare to open the two new county middle schools in 2024.