Augusta County schools moving forward with in-person instruction; delay first day of school

VERONA — Just one week after the Augusta County School Board disagreed on how to proceed with the start of the school year, the board unanimously agreed as they voted unanimously to move forward with in-person instruction under a hybrid model, and delay the first day of school until Sept. 1.
The board voted on the plan based upon Superintendent Eric Bond’s recommendation during a called school board meeting Thursday. The delay in start date allows for teachers to properly prepare for the arrival of students and get used to using Virtual Virginia, the program being used for online instruction.
This decision comes after the board previously voted 5-2 last week to uphold an Aug. 18 start date. In the week, since both Waynesboro and Staunton Public Schools moved to an all-virtual model.
“It is safe to say that all of us want our students back in our buildings,” Bond said. “We all know that the best education includes social and emotional support which is most effective when children are back with us in-person.”
Augusta County students can still opt out of the hybrid model of two days in person and three days online and choose 100% virtual learning. As of Thursday, 80% of parents had chosen the hybrid model.
Bond warned that administrators must remain cautious as the school year progresses, and encouraged the board to keep an all-virtual format in their considerations moving forward. Bond expressed that the school would face difficulties with staffing if teachers had to quarantine.
Members of the board agreed that the new plan is a good compromise and that they believe teachers will succeed under these circumstances.
“We just have to bond together to make it work,” board member Tim Swortzel said. “Dr. Bond, our teachers and our staff have done a fabulous job. I think they will appreciate this week or two to get everything down to a science.”
Board member John Shiflett said that he trusts the school system enough that he feels comfortable sending his grandsons back to school.
“If I thought there was any chance of danger to those two boys, I would not be in favor of (reopening),” Shiflett said. “There’s always going to be risk. You have to evaluate the risks, take the best information you have, make the best decision you can and move forward.”
Many teachers and parents in attendance voiced their opinions during the delegation period.
Parents expressed concerns about the lack of socialization if kids did not return to school. Carmen Sheets, director of Bison Beginnings Early Learning Center and former teacher, said that her kids would attend school five days a week if given the option.
“School for many is an escape from the realities at home,” Sheets said. “Being in school provides a sense of belonging, love and sense of relationships. I fear for the stability of our children. It is not healthy to have our children at home learning on a computer for long periods of time.”
Stuarts Draft parent Kristine Welcher said that she spoke to 23 childcare facilities throughout the week and that none have experienced an outbreak of COVID-19.
“If these childcare centers can provide a safe environment for our children, I would hope our public schools can too,” Welcher said.
Not everyone in attendance agreed with the reopening of school.
Wilson Elementary School teacher Barbie Spitz argued that no amount of safety measures can prevent asymptomatic cases spreading COVID-19 throughout the school.
“We’ve gone through a lot of hurdles practicing checking everyone's temperature as they come into school, but it misses the point because you can not have a temperature and still have COVID, and still be contagious," Spitz said.
Riverheads High teacher Courtney Hallacher discussed recent studies that displayed an increase in COVID cases among children. She encouraged the board to move to a virtual start to allow science time to determine when it would be safe to return to school.
“Science takes time,” Hallacher said. “I understand the difficult position you’re in. I want to be with my kids. But I am asking you to give science more time, to give your students and faculty more time before sending us back to school.”
The board also updated the county’s mask policy. Masks will now be mandatory, even when social distancing is possible. Bond noted that masks breaks may happen throughout the day and that students with special needs or preexisting conditions that prevent face coverings will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!