Augusta County Schools to ask for bridge loan for middle school wings construction

VERONA — The Augusta County School Board approved the next steps in getting the construction of the Riverheads and Buffalo Gap middle school wings underway on Thursday night.

The board unanimously voted for Superintendent Eric Bond to send a letter to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors requesting an around $8.2 million bridge loan to allow county schools to begin construction on schedule at the end of July and early August. The funding would allow the county to pay for the project through October.

The Board of Supervisors would be reimbursed for the loan after the county schools participate in the Virginia Public School Authority bond sale in November.

“When the November bond sale comes to fruition, we would pay them back,” Bond said.

The total projected cost for the project is around $64 million, a large portion of which will be paid through bond sales. Bond explained locking in the construction rates now could save the county millions of dollars if the interest rates were to rise.

“This is not uncommon. It just allows us to go ahead and get started and get this project on the road,” Chairman David Shiflett said of the bridge loan and bond sales.

If construction begins on time, the goal is for the schools to be in operation by fall 2024.

The school board also unanimously approved Bond’s request to send a letter to the Board of Supervisors to attempt to establish a payment plan for the schools to contribute to the broadband grant, which the school board agreed to do last year.

The payment plan, which Bond said would be over four or more years, allows the school board to focus its funds on the construction efforts while still honoring its agreement.

“Rather than using our cash which we need to use for this project, we would have a payment plan agreeable with the Board of Supervisors,” Bond said.