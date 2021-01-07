Augusta County schools will resume hybrid instruction Monday

VERONA — After starting off the spring semester at home virtually, Augusta County schools will resume hybrid instruction next week as planned.
At Thursday night’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Eric Bond announced students would return to school in a hybrid status on Monday.
As of Thursday, there were 19 active COVID-19 cases in Augusta County Schools, including 11 students and eight staff members. This is out of 12,100 individuals, and therefore less than one percent of individuals in Augusta County Public Schools, Bond said.
Bond updated the board on his recent conversations with Dr. Laura Kornegay, Central Shenandoah Health District Director. Kornegay is aware of the number of active cases within the school division and is pleased the number is relatively low compared to the number of active cases in the community, Bond said.
Dr. Kornegay is worried about the spike in cases in the district but feels the schools’ mitigation efforts seem to be working effectively, Bond said.
“She feels comfortable moving forward next week getting back engaged with our hybrid program, as do I,” Bond said.
However, not everyone feels comfortable moving forward with hybrid instruction next week.
Beverley Manor board member Donna H. Wells said several teachers had contacted her scared and concerned about contacting the virus and the possibility of having to quarantine. She also mentioned the board had been made aware of an online petition calling for schools to go all-virtual because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
“I just wanted to express those concerns,” Wells said.
Bond reminded the board that parents, teachers and students must stay ready to go virtual at any given time.
“We need to be prepared for that, and I think we have been,” Bond said. “That’s been our narrative since Sept. 1.”
Bond also discussed the COVID-19 vaccination and said staff could tentatively receive the vaccine at the end of January or the beginning of February. Nurses with Augusta County schools have already received the vaccine, Bond said.
Following recommendations from Miranda Ball, ACPS executive director of personnel, the board unanimously approved to extend coverage from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act through March 31 of this year, giving teachers a total of 10 days of paid leave if they test positive or come in contact with the virus.
Original legislation concerning the act expired Dec. 31, 2020, but new COVID-19 relief legislation recently passed by Congress gave school divisions the option to extend the benefit to employees. Teachers who have already used the 10 paid sick days offered through the act cannot use it a second time. Those teachers must use accrued sick leave or personal time in that situation, Ball said.
The board also unanimously approved to offer additional paid leave benefits to employees who must isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 that is a direct result of fulfilling their roles and responsibilities in Augusta County Public Schools.
“We have a subset of employees who are more likely to be exposed because they work with students with significant needs, so we’d like to be able to offer paid leave in those situations as appropriate,” Ball said.
Decisions regarding these benefits will be made on a case by case basis.
In other business, Riverheads representative John Mark Ward was voted to serve as the 2021 chairman of the Augusta County School Board, and Pastures representative John Ocheltree was chosen as the vice chair.