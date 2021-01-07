Augusta County schools will resume hybrid instruction Monday

VERONA — After starting off the spring semester at home virtually, Augusta County schools will resume hybrid instruction next week as planned.

At Thursday night’s School Board meeting, Superintendent Eric Bond announced students would return to school in a hybrid status on Monday.

As of Thursday, there were 19 active COVID-19 cases in Augusta County Schools, including 11 students and eight staff members. This is out of 12,100 individuals, and therefore less than one percent of individuals in Augusta County Public Schools, Bond said.

Bond updated the board on his recent conversations with Dr. Laura Kornegay, Central Shenandoah Health District Director. Kornegay is aware of the number of active cases within the school division and is pleased the number is relatively low compared to the number of active cases in the community, Bond said.

Dr. Kornegay is worried about the spike in cases in the district but feels the schools’ mitigation efforts seem to be working effectively, Bond said.

“She feels comfortable moving forward next week getting back engaged with our hybrid program, as do I,” Bond said.

However, not everyone feels comfortable moving forward with hybrid instruction next week.