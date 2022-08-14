Augusta County Sheriff's Office conducts active school shooting drills

STAUNTON — The firing of fake ammunition, sounds of gut-wrenching screams and police officers in uniform with M16 rifles running in an abandoned school seems like an horror-action game.

This was scene this past week at Beverley Manor Elementary School in Staunton, but it wasn’t a game. Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were undergoing active shooting training.

“Our Sheriff is trying to be proactive and get us geared for that kind of stuff,” said Lt. Leslie Snyder, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer.

In the now-closed Beverley Manor Elementary School, the drills were conducted all week with 80 deputies undergoing training from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“We’re training on individual tactics, small team tactics and critical incident management,” said Sgt. Bill Mikolay, a SWAT team leader. “We’re training our deputies to address these threats to our community when they’re engaging citizens and when they’re engaging students in our schools.”

With mass shootings, many at schools, a reality across the nation, active shooting training is necessary, officials said.

“Deputies throughout the agency have asked for this training,” Mikolay said. “They feel the need and see the need for it, so we went ahead and provided that to them.”

Longtime deputy Sgt. Eddie Carter said he thinks deputies are better prepared because of the week-long training.

“Every scenario is going to be different,” Carter said. “I think we’re ready to do this if it ever happens.”

Snyder said active shooting training is an unfortunate necessity.

“It’s very sad that this country has come to this,” she said. “It’s very disturbing to me as a police officer, especially these school shootings like Uvalde. Those poor little elementary kids, they are just defenseless, and here comes the bad guy in there.”

Congress approved a bill two months ago expanding background checks on gun purchases and prohibiting the transfer of ammunition to an unlicensed person, but Snyder said she is unsure the impact it will have on mass schootings.

“If there’s a breakdown in the mental health field that if these people [the perpetrators] are not getting the help they need or they’re not seeking help, then a lot of this stuff wouldn’t happen probably,” Snyder said of mass shootings.

Augusta County schools are safe, she said.

“Augusta County Public Schools are on top of everything with security,” Snyder said. “In our area, I feel confident that our schools are safe, but you just never know what’s going to happen from day to day.”