Augusta County SOL scores rise from last year, still below pre-pandemic levels

VERONA — While not fully back to pre-pandemic levels, Augusta County school administrators shared that assessment results from the 2021-22 school year improved significantly over the hybrid-instruction year before.

Sarah Melton, the assistant superintendent of instruction and technology, shared all county schools are still fully accredited and saw sizable bumps in standards of learning test results from the 2020-21 school year.

“We aren’t quite back to where we were, but we have made significant gains towards that direction,” Melton said.

Across the board, all SOL results dipped in 2020-21 from the 2018-19 school year.

Mathematics scores fell by 29%. Reading scores dropped 9%. Writing scores saw the lowest variance, only falling by 4%, while history saw the biggest decline at 38%. Science saw a 19% decrease.

Most scores saw a noticeable resurgence in the 2021-22 school year. Mathematics rose by 14%, reading by 4%, history by 29%, and science by 6%. Writing scores did see a slight regression of 4%.

While these scores do not match the pre-pandemic testing results, the county currently either matches our ranks higher than the state average in every subject.

Chairman David Shiflett applauded the county staff for their efforts and pointed to the importance of the return to in-person learning.

“I think if you ever want to see the importance of face-to-face instruction, all you have to do is look at 2020-21 and look at those scores,” Shiflett said. “The importance of teachers is definitely reflected.”

Thursday’s report comes as school systems across the country discuss the effects the pandemic had on students and learning.

“I’m so tired of hearing how bad our schools are across the country. We’re not that bad,” Shiflett said. “The general public needs to know that we have a little ways to go, but we’re coming back strong.”

Melton explained that each school will perform an additional comprehensive needs assessment this school year to learn how to replicate strengths and identify areas where growth is needed. From that assessment, the county will develop a three-to-five-year school improvement plan to further bridge the gap the pandemic created.