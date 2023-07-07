VERONA — Students and visitors to Augusta County schools may notice additional safety measures in place beginning in the fall.

At Thursday’s board meeting, the Augusta County School Board outlined the plan to implement weapon detectors into schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The fast, automatic detectors are not metal detectors, explained Deputy Superintendent Douglas Shifflett. The pillars do not require students to unload their backpacks or empty their water bottles. Instead, the detectors will allow a steady flow of students and visitors through without delay. Shiflett said 1,000 people may pass through the security checkpoint in 30 minutes.

“Students and teachers have a fundamental right to feel and be safe in the classroom,” said Shifflett. “Proactive weapon detectors are helping to keep schools safe, allowing school divisions to bring the focus back to education.”

Not all schools will feature the technology right away. The county’s initial purchase included six units for $116,434. That price includes a one-time training for staff, a weighted base for the detectors, test kits to ensure the technology works properly, and handheld metal detectors.

Shifflett said the available units will progressively move throughout the county’s middle and high schools during the year. Additionally, Shifflett said a school could quickly set up the detectors in case of a threat.

“Sometimes we have threats that come up,” Shifflett said. “If a particular threat comes up at a particular school, we can move them overnight. We can set up that extra layer of protection because of threats that may have been determined by the sheriff’s office or by us.”

Shifflett said Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith supports the implementation of the technology, and county officials are impressed with presentations highlighting how the detectors will improve safety in the schools.

“We are always evaluating our safety procedures and layers of security, and these detectors will be a further deterrent and added protection to our students and staff,” Shifflett said.

Pastures representative Timothy Simmons praised the board for its actions after it voted to purchase the detectors in May.

“I think this is a good step in the right direction,” Simmons said. “This board is committed to this, and I appreciate everyone jumping on board and pushing forward, adding this extra layer. I think we should be the gold standard when it comes to safety and security for our kids.”

The eventual goal for the county is for the detectors to be in all schools, Shifflett said, with the purchase of additional units made possible through the county’s annual security budgets.