In his nearly two decades as an Augusta County School Board member, David Shiflett cannot remember a more challenging time than the past three years.

He said Augusta County students not only lost academic ground because of less time in the classroom in 2020-21 but continue to feel the emotional issues stemming from the pandemic.

“These kids lost a lot emotionally and socially,” said Shiflett, who represents the Middle River District. “With the division in this country, it’s tough on these kids and how they handle conflict and stressful situations.”

Thursday night, the school board set budget priorities for the 2023-24 budget, including meeting the social and emotional needs of students and staff and improving teacher salaries.

Of salaries, Shiflett said, “we want to compensate our folks. We want to gain a little ground and remain competitive.”

As for dealing with the emotional needs of students and staff, Shiflett said the school district would look to add counselors in a few areas. And he said, “as always, we have maintenance projects to maintain facilities.”

The school district also will look at using learning coaches to help students catch up from lost time with instruction.

Shiflett and School Board Chairman Nick Collins are the two longest-serving school board members in Augusta County. Shiflett is also a former Augusta County teacher. He believes some continuity is essential on the school board.

“I would be concerned about the direction of the school system if I was not there,” he said. “We have to have folks on the school board who have been there, done that, and not be so reactionary.”

The Augusta County School Board continues work on the 2023-24 budget on Feb. 16 with a work session.

Mark Lotts, the finance director for the Augusta County Schools, said the school district has only Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s version of the state budget. He said the district is awaiting the Virginia House and Senate budget versions. A large chunk of the school district’s funding will come from the state budget.

Lotts said his office continues to work with school district administrators on their budget requests. Lotts said there is much work to do on the school district’s budget over the next couple of months. A first draft of the budget will be presented to the school board on Feb. 16.