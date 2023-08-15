The General Assembly approved a stopgap state budget for fiscal year 2024 in February, but it was a “skinny” budget that offered significantly less to school districts than the budgets proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and both chambers.

As the 2023-24 school year starts, Waynesboro and Augusta County school districts are tightening their belts out of necessity. Basic supplies and staffing are covered, but other needs are postponed until the final budget is approved by Virginia legislators.

Vonda Hutchinson, the executive director of finance for the Waynesboro Schools, said the skinny budget is nearly $500,000 less in state funding to the school system than the Youngkin budget.

“It’s a little tight,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve cut supply orders by a certain amount.”

A portion of staff positions, including support positions, have not been filled.

Hutchinson said teachers still have such basic staple items as pencils and stickers they use in the classroom.

The cuts in spending go beyond the classroom, Hutchinson said. New renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and the Wayne Hills Preschool Center were done in time for last week’s start of school. But other aspects of the renovation were postponed.

“There are some [new] furniture pieces we would like to get in there. But we will hold off at both places,” she said.

Hutchinson said adjustments were made prior to this month’s start of school. She does not have a clear read on the final budget approval. “We made strategic adjustments. We will hang on and see what happens,” she said.

The Augusta County Public Schools are also playing the waiting game.

“The current uncertainty about the state budget has resulted in the division taking a more conservative approach to spending. We have temporarily delayed some projects and planned routine maintenance. We will continue to re-evaluate these decisions based on any developments with the state budget,” said Miranda Ball, district spokeswoman.

Republican state Sen. Emmett Hanger of Augusta said school districts need the extra funding that would come from final approval of a budget.

He said the stalemate by the legislature has put Virginia school districts in “an area of uncertainty until we get the budget passed.”

As a budget conferee, Hanger said the funding implications are broad and cross over into other Virginia services. Among the hardest hit areas is behavioral health.

“We are not able to move forward with crisis centers and increasing salaries and support for community service boards,” Hanger said.

The retiring senator said it is incumbent upon the General Assembly to come together “and get the budget passed.”