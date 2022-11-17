Aviation company helps build students' interest in aviation

BRIDGEWATER—Ready for takeoff.

Staunton High School technical education students took an all-day field trip on Thursday to Dynamic Aviation, a privately-owned aircraft company, to take part in the Nextgen Aviators program.

The school’s career coach, Brett Peters, collaborated with the technical center’s engineering class to go to the aviation facility. He said this trip would be to get students out the classroom to spark their career interests in aviation or aerospace engineering.

“We try to really get students to see so many opportunities,” Peters said. “There’s ton of opportunities out there that students can do, but if you’re in high school and you’re sitting in the classroom for four years and never leave, you’ll never know what’s out there.”

A mix of high school juniors and seniors were seen in the middle of aircraft hanger. Each group were divided into stations where they assembled small metal planes, computer-aided design (CAD) demonstrations and a flight simulator.

“It gives them kind of the ‘wow’ factor of this what it’s like to have freedom of getting into that third dimension,” said Kris Estep, Dynamic Aviation operations supervisor.

The aviation facility has its own private airport, as well as a museum of old-fashioned planes dating back from the 1920s. Most of the aircrafts are operable to fly short distance, but some still require modifications and a special certificate to fly out again. One of the significant aircraft, Columbine II, was the first aircraft to use the Air Force One callsign that President Dwight E. Eisenhower flew in and the only presidential aircraft to be sold to a private company.

“We’re working on restoring it now,” Estep said. “We have a whole group that’s going to be working it.”

One enthusiastic student, Cody Comisford, a senior who was finishing up a station that helps students figure out the airplane runway’s electrical circuitry and mapping. His interest in aerospace engineering since he was young and wanted to be an astronaut.

“With this, it kind of kickstarted me looking into more interests of it,” Comisford said. “This morning, I actually signed up for the internship here.”

Comisford recently got accepted into Virginia Tech and will be pursuing a degree in robotics and mechatronics.

Once the groups were done with stations, perhaps the most fun part, students got an opportunity for a 12-minute airplane ride. The airplane was flown over 10,000 feet, almost touching the clouds and below overlooked the Shenandoah Valley and its rolling pastures. The pilots also flew over Staunton High School for students to see from above.

Anthony Davenport, a junior, said the creativity and science is what got him interested in aerospace engineering and aviation.

“Finding how things work and see how I can improve them, it’s really kind of a passion,” he said. “When Mr. Peters reached out to me about this field, I feel thankful because this is awesome.”