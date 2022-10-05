Best foot forward: Waynesboro students participate in Walk-to-School Week

The weekend rain made sure to clear up for students to walk their way to school on Monday and Tuesday morning.

“We’ve been lucky for the rain to clear out for this to happen,” said Steve Garon, program coordinator for the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, on Monday. “It was a beautiful, crisp morning.”

Hundreds of students from Berkeley Glenn, Westwood Hills, Wenonah and William Perry elementary schools, as well as Kate Collins Middle School participated in the annual Walk-to-School Week. During this week, children have the opportunity to walk a few blocks to school to increase physical activity.

This week’s events are in partnership with the Waynesboro school division and the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, an organization that spreads awareness on positive youth development in the community.

“Each school has its own energy,” Garon said. “I like seeing the kids and the faculty all pumped up about doing something athletic.”

Berkeley Glenn Elementary School kids were seen excitedly walking two blocks from South Wayne Avenue to Jefferson Avenue on Monday morning, with different community members volunteering to guide students.

“At Berkeley Glenn we have a lot of students walk to school every day and walk home,” said Michael Perry, principal of Berkeley Glenn Elementary School, taking a break from high-fiving children walking to school on Tuesday. “It’s just so much fun to be able to get out here and get the community involved.”

Although the elementary students were excited walking to school, students at Kate Collins Middle School were less so. Most students didn’t seem too enthusiastic as they poured out the bus and flooded the Fir Street sidewalks on Tuesday morning. The students walked about two-blocks from Fir Street to an alleyway behind the middle school.

One parent, Brittany Anderson, was walking with her sixth-grade daughter, Riley Anderson, from the drop-off location at the Wayne Hills United Methodist Church. Anderson said her daughter has been participating in the Walk-to-School Week since kindergarten.

“It’s been fun,” she said.

Although the sixth-grader was tired from her walk to school, Brittany Anderson said with a laugh, “Well, it’s too noisy to be tired.”

With different community members and school officials helping out, Garon said Walk-to-School Week has been a success so far.

“It’s very empowering for us to help with this, and it’s also empowering for kids in the community,” said Garon.