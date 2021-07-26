Blue Ridge Community College and JMU announce 'Bridge to Madison' program

WEYERS CAVE — The long-standing tradition and partnership that’s lasted for 20 years between Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University continued on Monday with the announcement of a new upcoming academic program for students.
Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey and James Madison University President Jonathan Alger officially signed the ‘Bridge to Madison’ program into effect, continuing the long-standing tradition and partnership between the two institutions.
“The program is designed for those students who are almost ready to enter JMU but don’t make the qualifications that are needed in order to enter and get admitted to JMU,” Downey said. “We’re proud to announce that students can come here and take the first year of their education while living in dorms at JMU.”
Most importantly, Downey added, is that the students will benefit the most from the new program.
“Many students love James Madison University,” Downey said. “Their popularity just continues to grow. To have the ability for those students, who are almost ready to enter James Madison University, to come here while still living on the campus of [JMU] and having the benefits of living on campus is going to be a tremendous asset.”
President Alger also expressed his excitement to both continue working with Blue Ridge and open more doors of opportunity for those that will eventually be enrolled in the program.
“I always tell students when they come into JMU to ‘dream big,’” Alger said. “That’s what this program is going to allow – for more dreams to come true [and] become a reality.”
Alger continued by saying that the transfer program will present several innovative ways to serve students on their journey for their degrees.
He first explained that the program will increase access to JMU for students who couldn’t have previously joined, may not have thought they could’ve joined and/or may not have thought of applying to Blue Ridge to begin their academic journey.
“Enhancing affordability” was the next part of the program, as Alger said this is critical for students and their families during today’s trying and uncertain economic times. Third is expanding student success, as both institutions will support the students enrolled in the program.
This means access to opportunities at both universities will be available while learning how to adjust to a collegiate enviornment.
“Part of the goal is that they will get used to being on a college campus,” Alger said. “They will, at JMU, have access to student activities or organizations, as well as living [with] and interacting with other students. I think what we know is that there are so many students that just need a little extra boost, or a little extra help, to be able to be successful at a place like James Madison University.”
Fletcher Linder, the associate provost and a dean at Blue Ridge Community College, added that the Fall 2022 semester is the set goal for the program to begin.
There will also be a limited number of students allowed to enroll in the program in its first year.
“That’ll be 50 a year to start with,” Linder said. “They’ll be admitted in the fall semester and spend the first year at Blue Ridge Community College.”
For students that are admitted, they will have a great opportunity to become well acquainted with both schools.
For housing, students of the program will be able to live on-campus at JMU in Harrisonburg and become acquainted with the local Dukes residing in the dorms.
The goal is not to consolidate the students of the program to one large area at JMU, but they won’t be spread out all over campus, as well. Students will be in a set part of campus, but not all put into one particular hall or floor.
Additionally, to their benefit, those enrolled in the program will also be able to have access to support services from both schools and can join in on student activities while taking on roles in organizations at both Blue Ridge and JMU.
Freshman in the program will even be able to park on JMU’s campus, as well.
The ‘Bridge to Madison’ program looks to be a great opportunity for students in the Shenandoah Valley to begin their academic journeys.
For the men behind both schools, they’re thrilled for the doors that will be opened for all involved.
The support between Blue Ridge Community College and James Madison University over the years has already been strong in the eyes of both presidents, but the ‘Bridge to Madison’ program is set to only make it stronger.
Downey also sees the program as a trailblazer in higher education.
“What makes me proud is [that] the Commonwealth of Virginia right now is working on a ‘Transfer Virginia’ project where they’re trying to get all two-year institutions to work cooperatively with four-year colleges and universities,” Downey said. “As usual, I think our partnership leads the way in terms of giving the state a model to follow.”