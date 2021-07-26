Blue Ridge Community College and JMU announce 'Bridge to Madison' program

“I always tell students when they come into JMU to ‘dream big,’” Alger said. “That’s what this program is going to allow – for more dreams to come true [and] become a reality.”

Alger continued by saying that the transfer program will present several innovative ways to serve students on their journey for their degrees.

He first explained that the program will increase access to JMU for students who couldn’t have previously joined, may not have thought they could’ve joined and/or may not have thought of applying to Blue Ridge to begin their academic journey.

“Enhancing affordability” was the next part of the program, as Alger said this is critical for students and their families during today’s trying and uncertain economic times. Third is expanding student success, as both institutions will support the students enrolled in the program.

This means access to opportunities at both universities will be available while learning how to adjust to a collegiate enviornment.