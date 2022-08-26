Blue Ridge Community College, Augusta Health announce nursing partnership

FISHERSVILLE — Blue Ridge Community College and Augusta Health announced a nursing partnership Thursday that is expected to include about 15 students annually in a program that will lead to a two-year associate nursing degree and weekly work at the hospital.

Augusta Health President/CEO Mary Mannix called the partnership “transformational and an exciting opportunity.” She said there is a shortage of nurses and not only for tuition reasons. Nursing students have to work while training. As part of the partnership students enrolled in the Blue Ridge/Augusta Health program will receive a monthly stipend while working in the hospital one day a week.

“We’ll be part of the instructional team and they become part of our family,” said Mannix of the agreement.

Blue Ridge President John Downey said as part of the community college’s current nursing program, students are working as many as two jobs while attending classes. The new partnership paying a stipend will cut down on the hours students have to work and allow them to “focus on their studies.” The amount of the stipend was not disclosed.

Downey said work in a hospital setting will allow students to become familiar with that workplace before finishing a degree and becoming licensed.

Dave Urso, dean of academic affairs at Blue Ridge, said students in the Blue Ridge/Augusta Health program will spend two days a week on campus and one day a week at the hospital.

And he said one of the beauties of the new partnership between the community college and the hospital is that changes can be made over time if necessary.

Once students finish their associate degree from Blue Ridge, they become eligible to take the licensing exam offered by the Virginia Board of Nursing, Urso said.

He said the first students in the partnership have already started, and would become part of the class of 2024.