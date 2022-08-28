Blue Ridge Community College begins fall semester with fewer COVID-19 restrictions

WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College is back in session for the fall semester and hoping to move past the pandemic.

“It’s been great,” BRCC student Bethany Campbell of Harrisonburg said of her first week, which began Monday.

Dylan Eppard, a first-generation college student, said the first week of classes at BRCC was an adjustment.

“It definitely is a curveball from high school to this,” he said. “It’s a big difference.”

Campbell, who chose to attend BRCC after doing some online courses before enrolling, said she was slightly apprehensive about attending in-person classes.

“I was a bit little nervous,” said Campbell, who plans to eventually transfer to James Madison University in Harrisonburg and major in nursing. “I mean, you’re always nervous starting out, but people have been really friendly and really helpful.”

Eppard agrees.

“Everybody is welcoming here,” he said. “It’s making it a whole lot easier.”

Eppard said it feels awesome to be the first in his family to attend college. He plans to eventually transfer to West Virginia Tech in Beckley, West Virginia, where he hopes to study special education to be a teacher.

“It’s a good thing for me and for my family,” he said about attending college.

Another student, Sanan Kakehjni, whose family is originally from Iran, but reside in Harrisonburg, chose BRCC because a community college is more affordable than a four-year college.

“I was planning on going to a four-year college,” said Kakehjni, who wants to transfer to a four-year college and major in engineering. “But Blue Ridge is saving me a ton of money.”

For the first time in about a decade, full-time enrollment at Blue Ridge Community College has increased, said President John Downey, with the Weyers Cave campus seeing about 10% in students for the fall semester.

One reason for the increase in enrollment is because of the connections the community college has made with nearby universities. BRCC has partnered with James Madison University to help students who are waitlisted at the university to live in the JMU dorms while attending Blue Ridge.

“We’re giving them some resources, some courses and some support resources to get them prepared to go to JMU next year,” Downey said. “We’re so fortunate to always have good relationships with all five local universities. We have a good relationship with Mary Baldwin, as well as James Madison, Eastern Mennonite and Bridgewater.”

Downey said fewer COVID-19 restrictions has also played a role in the increased enrollment numbers.

“I think a part of it is people are ready to come back in-person and pursue a better life through higher education,” he said. “Almost all of our students are working when they go to college, so any of the COVID procedures apply to them, not only at Blue Ridge, but in the workforce as well. I think what’s really heartwarming is how much of all sorts of obstacles they overcome to succeed as students.”

The community college also has a number of newer programs being offered, he said, such as heavy equipment operations. With more traditional programs such as nursing, manufacturing, aviation maintenance, electronic technology and veterinary technology, the college has a lot to offer people living in the Valley, Downey said.

“We always offer what the community needs for us to offer,” he said. “We have our finger on the pulse of the kind of jobs that are emerging as vital that require training beyond high school.”

Although only one week into the semester, Downey said he is expecting a smooth fall.

“It’s so nice to see the students back on campus, after two years of being mostly online,” he said. “Our students are often sacrificing in order to even attend, and yet, they overcome those obstacles. They end up as registered nurses, they end up as lawyers, and doctors and mechanics. All of those types of students are successful at Blue Ridge Community College and I’m just proud of that.”