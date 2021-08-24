Blue Ridge Community College begins year with in-person classes, excited students

“No matter what the broadband bandwidth is, the bandwidth in a classroom is bigger,” Maxfield said. “You can talk to them individually better. I think we lose something when we don’t have classes in-person.”

Ready to log into the Blue Ridge bandwidth for the first time is freshman Gillian Kahrs, who’s grateful that classes are in-person again during her first semester at Blue Ridge.

Despite the challenges of learning in a COVID-ready atmosphere, she was still appreciative for having in-person classes to close out her time in high school.

“It was OK going back to school because at least you got to see your friends,” Kahrs said. “It was just kind of different because we were separated most of the time and had to wear masks, but it was fine.”

A recent graduate from Grace Christian High School in Staunton, Kahrs is ready for the next chapter in her academic career.

Regarding goals going into her first year at Blue Ridge, Kahrs said she wants to be more successful with her education moving forward while also meeting new friends.