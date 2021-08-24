Blue Ridge Community College begins year with in-person classes, excited students

WEYERS CAVE — Classes began in-person once again at Blue Ridge Community College on Monday.
Students both new and old returned to campus excited for the upcoming semester and ready for classes taught primarily in-person rather than over a computer screen.
However, it wasn’t just students ready for in-person teaching again.
Intermural Coordinator and Fitness Instructor Lucas Wheeler had just barely begun his first day at Blue Ridge when COVID-19 sent the school online for the rest of spring 2020.
His new career at the school didn’t start off quite as he expected it to.
“We had a 5-on-5 basketball tournament in early January,” Wheeler said. “It got shut down [around] later February. That was my first coordinated event ever here.”
Although classes were online, Wheeler said his job took a different direction than he anticipated it ever would, as he assisted other departments around the school and worked from home for the past year-and-a-half before coming back to work on campus in early July.
“We didn’t get to do our actual jobs,” Wheeler said. “Obviously during that time, I couldn’t coordinate any sports.”
In this sense, Wheeler can relate to many first-semester students, as he still feels new on Blue Ridge’s campus.
Like them, he’s also glad to actually see other students on campus this year.
“It feels great seeing everybody’s [faces] again, interacting with students and getting them acclimated with college,” Wheeler said. “Working from home was a little difficult because you didn’t have any 1-on-1 interaction, or even as a group, so it’s really nice seeing everybody come back. It’s a great atmosphere to be around.”
John Maxfield, an associate professor of information systems technology at Blue Ridge, couldn’t agree more with Wheeler.
Maxfield has been with the college for 15 years and felt something lacking last year when students were held at home for class rather than attending them on-campus.
Along with the stress from COVID, additional extra issues were created due to online classes.
For some, a key issue was just getting online.
“We’re a rural area, so lots of people don’t have broadband,” Maxfield said. “That slowed down people and [some] weren’t able to finish. They had additional stresses that they don’t normally get in college.”
However, even if students had great connection off campus, Maxfield argued that there’s still no better environment than one that’s in-person with other students and professors.
“No matter what the broadband bandwidth is, the bandwidth in a classroom is bigger,” Maxfield said. “You can talk to them individually better. I think we lose something when we don’t have classes in-person.”
Ready to log into the Blue Ridge bandwidth for the first time is freshman Gillian Kahrs, who’s grateful that classes are in-person again during her first semester at Blue Ridge.
Despite the challenges of learning in a COVID-ready atmosphere, she was still appreciative for having in-person classes to close out her time in high school.
“It was OK going back to school because at least you got to see your friends,” Kahrs said. “It was just kind of different because we were separated most of the time and had to wear masks, but it was fine.”
A recent graduate from Grace Christian High School in Staunton, Kahrs is ready for the next chapter in her academic career.
Regarding goals going into her first year at Blue Ridge, Kahrs said she wants to be more successful with her education moving forward while also meeting new friends.
“It’s good to have face-to-face conversation with professors, staff and other people,” Kahrs said. “Online, it’s kind of harder to get your point across sometimes, and to teach and learn things.”
Like Kahrs, sophomore Lindsey Carter also feels she learns better when being taught in-person.
While it’s only the first week of the new school year, she said there’s already a stark contrast from last year’s Fall classes at Blue Ridge.
“It was really strict coming in-person,” Carter said. “Everybody had to be very separated. My teacher actually wore a cloth facemask and then the shield, as well. We had to wash our hands probably every 45 minutes just to stay safe.”
Carter continued by saying that while online classes may not have given her any significant problems, getting help for any questions or problems she had was a bit trickier. She also missed coming onto Blue Ridge’s campus and seeing fellow students and friends.
Like so many others, she says it’s great to be back.
“It feels really good,” Carter said. “I have ADHD and it’s really hard to concentrate, especially being at home and not having my teachers there with me to be, like, ‘OK, you need to stay on topic.’”
Gavin Sorrells, a freshman at Blue Ridge and friend of Carter’s from Buffalo Gap High School, recalled how much students like the two of them missed out when classes jumped primarily online and social distancing and COVID guidelines were put into effect.
“Honestly, a lot of people like me and Lindsey were mostly hands-on learners,” Sorrells said. “We needed someone there to push us a little bit and we just didn’t have that.”
With high school now in the past for the two friends, Sorrells and Carter have both enjoyed the start to the new semester at Blue Ridge, saying that the environment has been more than welcoming.
“It’s my second day and I already feel like I’ve been here for a month,” said Sorrells, smiling. “It’s been great, honestly.”
For the students and staff, life at Blue Ridge is slowly returning to normal.
While masks are still mandatory for all inside and social distancing is still encouraged, you’ll find many at the college who are just glad to be back together after being apart for so long.
“It’s good to be back to normal,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, it’ll get better and better as we go on.”