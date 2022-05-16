Blue Ridge Community College graduates celebrate overcoming struggles during pandemic, look to the future

HARRISONBURG — The student speaker for the 54th commencement of Blue Ridge Community College symbolized the night Monday at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Cassady Bush of Waynesboro juggled a regular job while earning an associate of applied science degree with honors. She plans to transfer to James Madison University and major in social work so she can work with foster children.

But during address to her fellow graduates, Bush referred to the struggles all students have faced over the past couple of years with the pandemic.

She spoke of how all the graduates “overcame individual struggles.” But collectively, Bush said all Blue Ridge students faced “a unique challenge” with COVID-19.

There were remote classes and then it was time to do in-person learning again. Bush said the Blue Ridge faculty found a way to transition from remote to in-person.

“Each of us has shown resilience and determination,” Bush said.

Now those qualities will translate to either a four-year college or the workplace, she said.

About 200 students received diplomas Monday at JMU. Blue Ridge Director of Public Relations Bridget Baylor said the college awarded more than 1,100 associate degrees, certificates and career studies certificates.

Monday’s commencement was postponed from Saturday because of anticipated bad weather and moved to JMU from Weyers Cave. The postponement also meant that retiring Virginia Community College Chancellor Glenn DuBois could not speak as originally planned.

Blue Ridge President John Downey said he knew that DuBois would have offered a message to the graduates that included congratulations and “to use what you have learned in service to others.”

