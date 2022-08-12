Blue Ridge Community College looks to train infrastructure workers

Virginia’s community colleges, including Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, are gearing up to train workers who will build roads and bridges with funds from the federal infrastructure legislation passed last year.

But first, the 23 Virginia community colleges need to identify what workers are needed. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy, announced Thursday, will align business leaders with community colleges to see what training is needed and what is already available.

The startup costs of the infrastructure academy are being helped by a $400,000 grant from The Lumina Foundation.

John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, said the institution currently trains truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and forklift operators.

“The Lumina money will help us inventory and brainstorm about what we need to develop,” Downey said.

The Lumina grant will allow for a review of existing Virginia infrastructure community college programs and a plan for growth through in-person and virtual offerings.

Downey said area businesses can help Blue Ridge in identifying young people who would have interest in the infrastructure jobs.

Under the federal infrastructure legislation, Virginia will receive $10 billion in the next five years to help with transportation, clean water, solar and wind energy and expansion of broadband.

George “Bryan” Slater, Virginia’s secretary of labor, said the demands for infrastructure workers “are growing daily, and initiatives like the Virginia Infrastructure Academy will help ensure that skilled and qualified people are available fo hire.”

According to the release announcing the infrastructure academy, Virginia companies are struggling to fill more than 100,000 infrastructure jobs.

Downey said an ongoing challenge is decreased labor market participation. He said the participation of only slightly more than 6 of 10 workers can be attributed to numerous factors, including opioid addiction and the cost of child care.