Blue Ridge Community College partners with companies on manufacturing tutorial

Want to learn about entry level manufacturing at eight Augusta County/Waynesboro companies in the region and get paid for it?

It’s all part of the Job Starter Program sponsored by Blue Ridge Community College from July 11-29. Participants will spend three weeks learning about using hands-on manufacturing equipment and will tour the eight companies and interview with the companies. Daily sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the program are scheduled for Blue Ridge’s advanced technology and Plecker centers on the Weyers Cave campus.

Applicants must have transportation, be at least 18 by July 11, hold a high school diploma or G.E.D. and be eligible to work in the United States. Registration is available at ValleyJobStarter.com.

Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey said participants will be exposed “to all of the basics a manufacturing newbie would encounter.” During the company tours, Job Starter students will see products made and learn about the value of entry level manufacturing employees.

If Job Starter participants are hired they could become production associates, machine operators, manufacturing apprentices and other positions, according to Downey. He said the jobs would pay between $16 an hour and $23 an hour.

Downey said the program is not just geared to those just entering the workplace.

“A hard worker can move up quickly,” he said.

About half of those from last year’s first Job Starter Program have remained in manufacturing.

“Several have earned promotions in less than a year,” Downey said.

Instruction in the Job Starter program is paid for by a Merck Manufacturing grant that Blue Ridge is partnering with James Madison University on. The eight participating companies will pay a $15 an hour stipend at the end of the program for those who complete the curriculum. Those who complete will receive a career readiness certificate.

The participating companies include AccuTec, Ball Advanced Aluminum, Berry, Cadence, Dynamic Aviation, Regal Rexnord, Supply One and Virginia Panel Corporation.

Downey said manufacturing employees are needed across the board, from entry level to experienced. He said the Job Starter Program can help.

“One of our jobs is understanding the pathways to employment,” he said. “This is a program that pays while you go for it.”

And Downey said it is vital for educational providers to partner with the workforce.

“One of the reasons we have been so successful in the past five years with economic development (regionally) is the reputation of the education providers working together with the workforce,” he said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.