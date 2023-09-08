It was a primarily good news report when Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey spoke to a Waynesboro audience at Orchard Creek Golf Course and Restaurant on Friday morning.

Enrollment at the Weyers Cave campus is up 1.5% this fall. That follows an increase of 8% a year ago and a 12% increase in noncredit programs last year, such as welding, truck driving, and healthcare.

And when the Virginia General Assembly approved its budget earlier this week, funding included a $2.7 million appropriation for a truck driving range to be built on campus for the school’s truck driving program. The program trains about 200 drivers per year.

Downey told his audience of Waynesboro area government, education, and business leaders that the overarching goal for the school is “improving efficiency and meeting community needs.”

But as the 46-year-old institution pivots to the future, Downey said there is a massive challenge for Blue Ridge and other educational institutions.

“How do we reach the four of every 10 people who are out of the workforce,” he said.

Those people not actively working may not be able to afford child care, have an opioid addiction, or spend their time on video games, Downey said.

Another ongoing challenge is to ensure that the six of 10 who are in the workforce are choosing the proper career path. Downey said that makes the work of school career coaches and guidance personnel much more critical.

According to Downey, new programs, such as an associate degree in medical lab technology, are in the works. And the never-ending challenge Blue Ridge students face is balancing work and school.

“The average student at Blue Ridge has two jobs and is taking care of a family,” Downey said.

However, the college president told his audience that none of the success would be possible without the dedication of the employees.

“I thank each one of you for your support,” he said.