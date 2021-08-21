Blue Ridge Community College receives $100,000 gift from RMH Foundation

It’s also helped grow the college’s emergency medical services program over the years, which educates students looking to develop careers as EMTs, advanced EMTs and paramedics.

“All of us, even though we don’t necessarily want to go to the hospital [or] call an ambulance with an EMT on it, we certainly want to be sure those things are here and are strong when we need them,” Kiger said. “When you need to go to the hospital, you want to know that you’re being cared for by people who have had top-notch training on state-of-the-art equipment and that they are ready to give you the best care you need.”

New top-notch equipment, such as abdominal assessment mannequins, are something that Jane Burgess, an assistant professor of nursing at Blue Ridge, is excited for students to have access to moving forward.

Burgess, also a nurse with nearly 40 years of experience, knows just how valuable this equipment can be for her students and how much greater their education and training can become because of it.

