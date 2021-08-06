Blue Ridge Community College reinstates indoor mask mandate for fall semester

She said Blue Ridge will follow the governor’s newest guideline requiring all state employees to be vaccinated, as well.

New guidelines aside, Adkins isn’t worried about any pushback from students or staff headed into the upcoming year.

“I think we’re going to be great,” Adkins said. “Anything we can do to help protect our students, I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”

BRCC Financial Aid Coordinator Megan Hartless further stated Blue Ridge provides a safe environment for all on campus, and additionally gave credit to Blue Ridge President, Dr. John Downey, and to Baylor for helping keep it that way during an unpredictable year.

“I think Dr. Downey does a really good job of communicating what’s going on in the community with us, as well as making sure we’re really aware of CDC and VDH regulations and recommendations so that we know not only what is best to do while on campus, but how to generally operate,” Hartless said. “I think our administration has done a really good job taking care of us through this pandemic. I definitely, personally, feel very safe.”

Baylor said as the situation changes throughout the semester, updates to policies and mandates will be provided if available.