Blue Ridge Community College reinstates indoor mask mandate for fall semester

WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College will enact a new mask mandate beginning Monday.
According to Blue Ridge’s Director of Public Relations Bridget Baylor, Chancellor Glenn DuBois of the Virginia Community College System mandated a state-wide indoor mask policy for all of Virginia’s community colleges on Wednesday.
“It will be implemented at all 23 community colleges across the VCCS,” Baylor said.
The policy guidelines come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all on campus, including those who are fully vaccinated, will have to follow them accordingly.
“Everyone who will be indoors at Blue Ridge Community College will need to mask,” Baylor said.
Until further notice, the mandate applies to all students, staff and visitors while on campus grounds.
Blue Ridge Registrar Lisa Adkins expressed the need for all on campus to stay safe and healthy during the upcoming semester, and has no issue with the new guideline.
“Our priority is the safety of our students as well as the safety of our staff,” Adkins said. “The mask mandate is just an extra insurance policy to make sure we’re being as safe as possible.”
Adkins thinks this mandate will help increase safety at Blue Ridge and the school will uphold the mandate until told otherwise from the VCCS chancellor and/or the governor.
She said Blue Ridge will follow the governor’s newest guideline requiring all state employees to be vaccinated, as well.
New guidelines aside, Adkins isn’t worried about any pushback from students or staff headed into the upcoming year.
“I think we’re going to be great,” Adkins said. “Anything we can do to help protect our students, I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
BRCC Financial Aid Coordinator Megan Hartless further stated Blue Ridge provides a safe environment for all on campus, and additionally gave credit to Blue Ridge President, Dr. John Downey, and to Baylor for helping keep it that way during an unpredictable year.
“I think Dr. Downey does a really good job of communicating what’s going on in the community with us, as well as making sure we’re really aware of CDC and VDH regulations and recommendations so that we know not only what is best to do while on campus, but how to generally operate,” Hartless said. “I think our administration has done a really good job taking care of us through this pandemic. I definitely, personally, feel very safe.”
Baylor said as the situation changes throughout the semester, updates to policies and mandates will be provided if available.
With classes beginning Aug. 23, Hartless said she feels safe on campus at Blue Ridge and others should feel the same, as well.