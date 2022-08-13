Blue Ridge Community College sees 10% spike in fall enrollment

For the first time in about a decade, full-time enrollment is increasing for the fall semester at Blue Ridge Community College.

President John Downey said the FTE enrollment at the Weyers Cave campus is up about 10 percent for the fall semester, which begins in less than two weeks.

Downey said the increase in enrollment can be attributed to a variety of factors. He said students who are wait-listed at James Madison University for their freshman year are staying in JMU dorms and attending classes at Blue Ridge. Career coaches are also accelerating getting high school seniors registered for the community college, Downey said.

Another program funneling students to Blue Ridge is one from the Rockingham-Harrisonburg area. Prospective teachers are attending Blue Ridge for the first two years before transferring.

“We have a growing population who realize the cost effectiveness of two years here before transferring,” Downey said.

The partnerships with four-year colleges and universities have helped. Downey said Blue Ridge was a pioneer in Virginia in forging transfer agreements with the four-year schools. “We were the first one in the state to do partnerships,” he said.