Blue Ridge Community College's vet technician program celebrates 50 years with students and alumnus

WEYERS CAVE — Blue Ridge Community College's veterinary technician program recently recently celebrated half a century worth of accomplishments.

The college hosted a late morning brunch Sunday at the Robert E. Plecker Workforce Building with open tours of the Bioscience Building in celebration of 50 years of the veterinary program’s success. During the brunch, more than 200 licensed veterinary technician graduates and alumni gathered to reflect how far the program and veterinary medicine have come.

"It’s a privilege to have all of the graduates of Blue Ridge Community College back on campus,” said Dr. John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, during his opening remarks.

The veterinary tech program was founded in 1972 and is one of the first accredited veterinary programs in the country by the American Veterinary Medicine Association. The program is offered both in-person and online to provide technical and hands-on skills to students such as giving injections, placing IV catheters, dissecting cadavers and assisting during animal surgery. Students would have to graduate from the two-year intensive program and pass the Veterinary Technology National Exam, or VTNE, which is offered three times a year. BRCC's passing rate for those taking the board exam is 95%, said Kris Keane, BRCC’s veterinary technology laboratory specialist and alumni of the program from 1975.

“I have a lot of respect for our students because they work very hard at this degree and they’re very dedicated to it and I’m just super proud of them,” she said. “We see everything from new puppies and kittens, happy visits to euthanasia. It’s a bit of an emotional rollercoaster.”

Keane and Dr. Stuart Porter, veterinarian and professor emeritus, both recollected memories during the beginning days of the program in a speech.

“I was three years old in case anyone wonders,” Keane jokingly said during her speech, followed by laughter from the audience. “A lot of progress that’s been made over the years, I think people would agree, that Blue Ridge has led the way.”

The veterinary program started humbly, she said, with a lab and surgical suite out of a makeshift garage, as well as a quonset hut kennel for dogs and cats. Through the program’s building renovations and the discovery of newer diseases in animals, technology and anesthesia procedures had to evolve. In the beginning, students would have to monitor the animals during surgery with their bare hands. Now, more accurate information about the animal’s heart rate and breathing patterns is monitored through equipment.

“Ultimately, we kept growing,” Porter said. “It’s just been incredible and a lot of that is due to the collaborations of other colleges and the state, which is not easy to get these things done.”

In addition, all scientific equipment used to give students a hands-on learning experience and training was funded by the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation, which raised over $52,000 from different sponsors and donors on Sunday.

“It’s been kind of win-win for us to be able to celebrate with lots of our LVT graduates and also raise some money at the same time,” said Amy Laser Kiger, executive director of the Blue Ridge Community College Educational Foundation.

Towards the end of the brunch, pins of the new BRCC veterinary technician program logo were given to every one of the graduates and alumnus.

“I don’t think I’ll make the 100th anniversary,” Porter jokingly said. “It’s been a great ride. I did 30-something years here and not something I thought I’d do when I came, but the college gave us the support.”