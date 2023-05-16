HARRISONBURG — Dr. Bruce Bowman offered Blue Ridge Community College graduates some of life’s lessons Monday night at the college’s 55th commencement.

Bowman is a 1978 Blue Ridge graduate who later became a veterinarian. After serving four years in the U.S. Coast Guard, he came to the Blue Ridge campus in the mid-1970s.

“When I stepped on the campus, I was completely intimidated,” Bowman, a Rockingham County native, recalled. But he said his experience was a positive one. He said teachers “brought me into the curriculum,” and from there, Bowman earned an associate degree at Blue Ridge, a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech, and a veterinary degree from the Virginia/Maryland Regional School of Veterinary Medicine.

And Bowman founded a veterinary clinic in Fishersville in the late 1980s and ran it for over two decades. It sounds like a dream, but Bowman told the Blue Ridge students they will be challenged.

“Refuse to allow failure to define you,” he said. ”You will fail at some things. Let success define you. Give yourself some grace when you fail.”

And while opportunities will present themselves, Bowman told the students they must recognize those chances. “Doors will open, but you must choose what doors to pass through,” he said.

Among Monday’s approximately 200 Blue Ridge graduates was the student speaker, Easton Jarboe.

He earned an associate of applied science in information system technology degree and plans to attend Old Dominion University, where he will major in cybersecurity.

Jarboe said the faculty at Blue Ridge ended the complacency he had suffered from since middle and high school. An English teacher helped him with his writing, and another taught him about websites.

“The smaller classes, the compassion and love of this community are unparalleled,” said Jarboe.

Blue Ridge Community College President John Downey said stories like Jarboe’s typify the community college. “Blue Ridge Community College transforms lives and makes people more confident,” Downey said.

Monday’s commencement was moved to the Atlantic Union Bank Center at James Madison University after the forecast of rain forced the postponement of the scheduled Saturday event in Weyers Cave.