WEYERS CAVE — A group of BRCC students have something to bark about.

Blue Ridge Community College’s Veterinary Technician Club surprised Virginia State Police officers with a hefty $4,250 check to fund five more K-9 bulletproof vests and K-9 training demonstrations last week.

The vet tech club has been raising money throughout the school year by selling pizzas, T-shirts, Easter Day photo shoots with pets and their owners, and a Pie Your Teacher contest, in which students were able to pie their professors in the face and ended up raising over $850 from the event alone. The club raises funds every year for local animal shelters and organizations, but this year they raised more money than expected.

“We were able to raise money for all five of the dogs to get the vests,” said Maddy Lavender, president of the vet tech club and a second-year veterinary tech student. “As a program, I think it was really important that everyone realizes how special this is — it’s special to me; I don’t have anyone in my direct family that’s in law enforcement — these dogs go out a lot and risk their lives. These are the dogs that are called first if they need dogs to go somewhere.”

The K-9s often used are German Shepherds, Dutch Shepherds and Belgian Malinois because of their strong trainability and obedience to their handlers. These dogs are often bred through different breeders, are named by their handlers that would have to be approved by the department, and are trained for 13 weeks with their handlers. They usually start their careers at about age 1.5 to two years old. K-9s retire between six and nine years old and often spend the remainder of their life with their handlers.

“The dog will tell us when it’s time to retire,” state trooper Jesse Lewis said.

Although the dogs look pettable, Lewis said some K-9s are not the best at socializing with civilians or other dogs. In addition, due to their working dog mentality, some can come off as aggressive.

“They are not pets,” he said, adding his K-9 partner, Bandit, will not be with his family. “The only relationship he’s allowed to have is between me and him.”

Although the state pays for the K-9’s healthcare and necessities such as food, the state does not provide K-9 bulletproof vests.

The bulletproof vests, which costs $850 a piece, cover their vital organs, such as the chest and stomach areas, while sniffing for suspects, narcotics or running full speed to catch a suspect with their sharp teeth. Lewis and state troopers Michael Gremillion and Timothy Waldron demonstrated outside Blue Ridge’s Criminal Justice Training Academy the typical K-9 training tactics to students. Yet, while these dogs with their thick layered dark furs were panting under the hot sun April 19 on the community college’s campus, they never lost their loyalty to their handlers.

The state troopers said they were grateful to receive money for the bulletproof vests.

“It’s kind of a community-based building,” Lewis said. “We’re extremely grateful.”

The officers also said the dogs will be happy to receive a vest.

“It’s a comfort level for the handlers,” Lewis said.

Lavender said the fundraiser for the K-9s meant the most to her.

“It’s a really big deal, and it just holds a special place in my heart because we want to do everything we can,” Lavender said. “Many people think that we just help shelters, but it’s nice to be able to feel like you’re making a bigger difference.”