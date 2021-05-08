BRCC honors graduates with drive-thru photo opportunity Saturday

WEYERS CAVE— Although Blue Ridge Community College was unable to hold an in-person commencement for the class of 2021, the college still found a way to honor graduates Saturday morning.
Graduates had the chance to take photos in their cap and gowns with BRCC President Dr. John Downey in front of Armstrong Hall. Dr. Bob Young, vice president of instruction and student services, announced the names of graduates before they got their pictures taken.
“The students have made the best of a tough situation, and the spirit of Blue Ridge comes through all the videos and then this opportunity to come and take a picture,” Downey said. “I think students and their families seem to really appreciate it, so I’m really pleased.”
Graduation is a momentous occasion for all students, and Saturday’s graduation was even more special for Virginia Beach resident Rachel Darley and her mom Tammy. Rachel graduated with her veterinary technology degree, the same degree Tammy graduated with from BRCC 38 years before in 1983.
“It’s just been amazing,” Tammy said as she was tearing up. “We’re so proud of her.”
BRCC is one of the only two programs in the state to offer the veterinary technology program, Darley said. Following in her mom’s footsteps was an easy decision for her. Tammy said Rachel’s time at BRCC brought back her own memories of completing her degree there.
“When I was in school, we didn’t have computers or text messaging, but I would talk to my mom on the phone and tell her all these things, so then I had my daughter doing that to me, and I loved it,” Tammy said. “It’s just made my day for the last two years.”
Like many other students, Rachel faced challenges when completing her degree in a virtual format. Her computer was having issues while she was home on spring break trying to study for an upcoming exam on surgical instruments. Luckily, Tammy was there to help.
“I went up in the attic [and] went through books that have been boxed up for over 30 years, pulled out my surgical instrument book, brought it down, and showed it to her,” Tammy said.
Rachel plans to move back to Virginia Beach to get a job as a veterinary technician.
“I feel relieved to be done,” Rachel said.
Rockingham County resident Natashia Booth graduated with a transfer degree in art education on Saturday. Next year, she plans to attend James Madison University to finish her degree to become a K-12th grade art teacher.
Booth said having to switch to virtual classes during the pandemic was a blessing for her because she’s older with small children who decided to go back to school.
“Being able to come to campus and the classes that they had for my degree with my kids at home, it was really hard to make it work, so when COVID hit, and everything went virtual, it actually sped everything up for me, and I was able to take more classes,” Booth said.
Booth said graduating was “kind of surreal,” but that she’s very excited about it.
Jose Naranjo, a former Harrisonburg resident, earned his degree in advanced technology manufacturing with a specialization in mechatronics. He now lives in Richmond and works for Blueprint Automation, which gives him the chance to travel around the nation as he works.
Naranjo felt good about graduation and said Saturday’s drive-thru photo opportunity made graduation day more special and unique for students.
“It definitely does suck that people didn’t get to actually have a traditional graduation per say, but we’re still out here trying to do the best we can with what we have,” Naranjo said.
Downey thanked the BRCC faculty and staff who worked so hard to make this year’s graduation experience as good as possible for students.
“The faculty has been amazing,” Downey said. “I’m just proud of the students and so glad that they can celebrate all of their achievements today.”
Those interested in viewing Saturday’s virtual commencement can find the link on the BRCC homepage.