BRCC honors graduates with drive-thru photo opportunity Saturday

“When I was in school, we didn’t have computers or text messaging, but I would talk to my mom on the phone and tell her all these things, so then I had my daughter doing that to me, and I loved it,” Tammy said. “It’s just made my day for the last two years.”

Like many other students, Rachel faced challenges when completing her degree in a virtual format. Her computer was having issues while she was home on spring break trying to study for an upcoming exam on surgical instruments. Luckily, Tammy was there to help.

“I went up in the attic [and] went through books that have been boxed up for over 30 years, pulled out my surgical instrument book, brought it down, and showed it to her,” Tammy said.

Rachel plans to move back to Virginia Beach to get a job as a veterinary technician.

“I feel relieved to be done,” Rachel said.

Rockingham County resident Natashia Booth graduated with a transfer degree in art education on Saturday. Next year, she plans to attend James Madison University to finish her degree to become a K-12th grade art teacher.

Booth said having to switch to virtual classes during the pandemic was a blessing for her because she’s older with small children who decided to go back to school.