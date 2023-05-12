Blue Ridge Community College has postponed Saturday’s graduation at the campus due to a forecast of rain.
The graduation is now set for Monday at 6 p.m. at James Madison University’s Atlantic Union Bank Center.
News Virginian Staff Reports
