BRCC to award Waynesboro’s Joyce Colemon with its first-ever honorary degree during virtual commencement ceremony

Her time on the College Board was not Colemon’s only involvement in education. Before retiring after 25 years of service last year, she worked in Waynesboro Public Schools as a facilitator for the ISAEP/GED program. Over the years, she helped nearly 200 students get their GED.

Serving is dear to Coloemon’s heart, and she also serves in areas outside of education. She’s currently serving as the president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.

“I learned at a very young age to share and to give and to love and to support, but most importantly to serve with integrity and respect,” Colemon said.

Downey, who first met Colemon over 20 years ago, said her community service shines and represents who she is as a person.

“She’s the type of caring individual that makes you feel like you’re supported by her in whatever you do,” Downey said.

Downey knew he wanted to award the honorary degree to Colemon after he learned from the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) that the college would have the option to award an honorary degree this year.

“She’s just an exemplary person, and I’m just happy that the first honorary degree went to somebody so deserving,” Downey said.

The virtual commencement ceremony will broadcast starting at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the BRCC commencement webpage. The college will share a link to view the ceremony as soon as it becomes available.

