Bridgewater College celebrates Class of 2022 during commencement ceremony

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College recognized 335 undergraduates and 30 master’s students receiving degrees on Saturday during the college’s 142nd commencement ceremony.

After Grand Marshal Dr. Benjamin Albers, associate professor of sociology, called the ceremony to order, six seniors took to the stage to share an invocation in their native languages: English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Creole and Bulgarian.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in honor of Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson, who were killed in the line of duty on campus on Feb. 1.

Mary Monaco spoke on behalf of the graduate program candidates. Monaco, a master of arts in digital media strategy student from Fishersville, told classmates, “After today, it will be on us to stand up for each other, build connections and care for our communities the way that it has been demonstrated here.”

Senior class president Jenna “Claire” Ashley, a nutritional science major from Culpeper, presented the class gift. The class of 2022 selected the John Painter and Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson Memorial Student Support Fund as the designation for their class gift. This fund will be held in perpetuity to honor the memories and preserve the legacies of the two officers.

Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, served as the commencement speaker. In his address, “All of Us,” he said, “Even though all Commencements might look similar, each one is unique. Each one celebrates unique individuals, unique accomplishments and unique communities. And because this year we are celebrating all of those things in the light of new hope following a tragically dark day, this is a uniquely special Commencement. We are celebrating not just your accomplishments, but your resiliency in the face of heartache and our shared strength in a time of turmoil. We are, today, more than any other Commencement in the College’s history, celebrating our connections and our community. We are recognizing and celebrating your promise, your potential and your capacity for greatness. And we are celebrating the sacrifice and care and commitment of everyone who helped you arrive at this day. We are celebrating all of us.”

Among the 335 undergraduate students in the Class of 2022, 160 earned bachelor of arts degrees and 175 earned bachelor of science degrees.

As a special tradition at Bridgewater, faculty and staff members award their children with their degrees onstage. At this year’s ceremony, Professor of English Dr. Scott Suter and retired mathematics and computer science instructor and former head track and field coach Shane Stevens awarded degrees to their children: Anna Suter and Carson Stevens.