Buffalo Gap High School sends off Class of 2022

SWOOPE — While Saturday morning marked the celebration of the end of the Buffalo Gap Class of 2022’s time in high school, many in the group hope to keep in touch well into their futures.

Joy filled the Bison’s football field as 91 graduates celebrated their academic achievements with their family and friends.

Valedictorian Emma Kate Maxwell spoke to her fellow students about the relationships that have formed in their four years together.

“I have found some of the best people, toughest competitors and my closest friends,” Maxwell said. “When talking to people I’ve met through a roommate search or through sports, they’re always amazed at the size of our class when compared to their own, but I wouldn’t change that for the world. I’ve had the ability to know each person in some way, and even though you may not know it, each one of you has shaped me in ways I will carry with me forever.”

Seth Long delivered the commencement address, a 2015 graduate of Buffalo Gap who currently works in Northern Virginian as an application developer for Appian Corporation.

After his time at Gap, Long was diagnosed with a rare form of pediatric bone cancer during his junior year at Virginia Tech. While undergoing treatment, he eventually lost three ribs and a portion of his spine. Long spoke to the students on Saturday having been in remission for nearly four years.

Long encouraged the students to prepare for challenges in their life with three simple steps: be present, be thankful, and bet on yourself.

“Each and every one of you will face your own set of trials, no matter the size or scale,” Long told the students.

Long also told the students about the need to find their own pathways through life as they make decisions on their future. Long recalled the speaker at his graduation relaying a ‘catch-all’ way to success and wanted the class of 2022 to understand their way may be different from their classmates.

“That’s part of life; finding your own way,” Long said. “I would also argue it’s the most beautiful and impactful part of the journey.”

Isabel Rathburn was named the class salutatorian. Thirty-two students graduated with honors.

