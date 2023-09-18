Two days of missed school a month translates into 18 days over a nine-month school year, and it is a trend that concerns both the Waynesboro Schools and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Both are focusing on reducing the missed days by students, as are the Augusta County Schools.

Assistant Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Ryan Barber said it is vital to reduce chronic absenteeism in the local schools and communicate the need to be in school to the community.

“I believe in the power of our teachers and staff to provide dynamic learning environments for our students,” Barber said in an emailed response about absenteeism. “When our students are absent, they miss out on the discussions and experiences that improve learning. Our responsibility is to make sure our community knows about the importance of attendance by communicating more effectively and creating environments that engage our students.”

Barber told the Waynesboro School Board at last Tuesday’s meeting of the need to cut the city’s chronic absenteeism. Board members were told that in certain city schools, as many as one in four students are chronically absent.

Barber said for the greater Waynesboro community, “We believe that employers, nonprofits and families have a vested interest in making sure our students are prepared to enter the workforce upon graduation. Some people don’t realize that the pathway to graduation begins in preschool and excellent attendance at all grade levels improves the outcomes of our students and schools.”

In Augusta County, chronic absenteeism is “a consistent area of focus,” according to Miranda Ball. She is the executive director of communications and administrative services for the Augusta County Schools.

During September, which is National Attendance Awareness Month, the school district has launched an Every Day Counts Campaign, according to Ball.

She said the campaign is “a proactive effort to engage our students and school communities in identifying the importance of each and every school day. If students are healthy, we want them in school.” Ball said the campaign is directed at preschool to 12th-grade students.

Ball said school social workers and administrators work with students and families to help with routines to get students to school.

At the state level, Youngkin took action earlier this month to combat the chronic absenteeism problem in Virginia schools, along with a plan that addresses learning losses during the pandemic and literacy. Youngkin’s “All In VA” plan includes launching a chronic absenteeism task force.

Youngkin Spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said the task force will be comprised of educators, business people, community partners, transportation and health experts, and families. Their job is to develop recommendations for school divisions to reduce absenteeism quickly.

The Virginia Department of Education is also creating a resource guide to help school divisions in increasing school attendance.

In Waynesboro, Barber said the school district monitors the problem monthly through the school principals. Barber said principals receive a list of students with 10 percent or more missed days.

Three school social workers deal with families on absenteeism. But ultimately, Barber said solving the problem must involve “the whole community.”

Barber said the school district is preparing to address the absenteeism issue strategically.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will actively engage in strategic planning with our partners to tackle the problem of chronic absenteeism in a coordinated and proactive manner,” he said.

Statewide, student absences have jumped in the past five years.

From the 2018-19 school year to 2022-23, the Virginia public schools rate of chronic absenteeism almost doubled, from 9 percent to 17 percent for students in grades 3 through 8.