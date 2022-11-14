Community Foundation celebrates 30 years of impact in the Valley

Pictures were worth a thousand words on Wednesday, so to speak.

The Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge, a nonprofit organization serving the communities of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County, celebrated its 30th anniversary on Wednesday evening at the Wayne Theatre in downtown Waynesboro.

The event included showcasing a photo gallery exploring issues of housing insecurity, as well as honoring in person the recipients of the Dawbarn Education Award for the past three years.

“It’s been wonderful to reflect on 30 years and to imagine where our next 30 years are going,” Community Foundation CEO Dan Layman said. “I feel very proud of what this organization has accomplished and the trust that this community has put in us.”

The Community Foundation honors 10 educators annually with its Dawbarn Education Awards. Normally the recipients are honored in person, but because of the pandemic, that hasn’t been the case for the past few years.

During Wednesday’s celebration, the Community Foundation began the evening by honoring the 30 recipients of its Dawbarn Education Awards from 2020-2022.

One award recipient, Wanda Hulse, who’s been teaching technology education at Waynesboro High School for more than eight years, talked about the importance of hands-on learning.

“Not everybody can just sit and learn stuff,” Hulse said Wednesday. “Some kids think with action and not just being read to, reading books. They want to get up and move around and we build stuff and we build it better.”

When Hulse first heard the news she received the award in April, she first thought she was “in trouble.”

“I was totally floored,” she recalled.

How did Hulse spend the $10,000 each award recipient is given? To help pay for a new car she took road-tripping with her family to Pittsburgh and Niagara Falls.

Although the celebration featured a look back at the past 30 years, a photo gallery that recently opened points a lens at what the nonprofit organization hopes to focus on in the future.

The gallery, This is Home, features photographs by Kate Simon of individuals facing homelessness and housing insecurity.

“We teamed with this idea of telling stories of the housing crisis in its entirety, so just little bits of pieces here and there to try the whole story from the people that were suffering to the helpers that were helping with the story,” Simon said.

Buz Dawbarn, a founder of the Community Foundation and whom the Dawbarn Education Award is named after, once said until we thoroughly understand the problem, we shouldn’t try to come up with solutions, Layman said.

“We can’t truly understand the problem if we can’t see it through the eyes of our neighbors who are experiencing housing insecurity,” Layman said in a release announcing the event.

Ten of the photos appeared in the inaugural gallery exhibit and can be seen online at cfcbr.org. A 10-minute mini-podcast episode accompanies each photo.

With 30 years in the rearview mirror, Layman said the Community Foundation is excited about the future.

“As an organization, we’re going to continue to grow, so that we can do more for the community,” he said Wednesday. “Not to just support the status quo, but to go beyond that and make some changes.”