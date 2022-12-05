Creative Works Farm's annual Christmas Wonderland sells out

Creative Works Farm’s annual fundraiser is sold out, officials announced.

The annual event, Christmas Wonderland, lasts until Saturday, but tickets are no longer available. Creative Works Farm, which hosts Camp LIGHT for children with special needs, first held Christmas Wonderland in 2018 to raise money for the summer camp.

“So many people don’t have the money to send their kids to camp,” said Kelly Truxel, Creative Works Farm developmental director. “They’ve got medical bills, doctor bills and electricity to keep on, so their kids lose out on programs that can benefit them.”

Camp LIGHT is offered to families at no cost so that children can participate in the program despite their financial situation, Truxel said.

“The impact four days could have is just amazing, and this year, in particular, so many parents were almost in tears telling me about the impact it had on their kid,” Truxel said.

Those lucky enough to visit Christmas Wonderland over the weekend were treated to a walk-through light display, music light show, cookies, and hot chocolate, decorating gingerbread cookies in a giant gingerbread house, and making Christmas ornaments. Visitors were also able to visit Santa in his workshop.

One camper, Jonathan Tyler, was at the Christmas Wonderland with his family on Friday.

“Jonathan’s been coming to Christmas Wonderland for a couple of years,” said Jonathan’s mother, Dudley. “This is our first time.”

Scott Balsley, who was hosting as “DJ Candycane,” constructed the town with a team of people. He said hosting the event has been fun.

“I enjoy creating all the fun stuff for the kids to come and see it at Christmas Wonderland because all the proceeds help support them to come to camp for free,” Balsley said.

He said it was humbling how popular Camp LIGHT and Christmas Wonderland has become.

“What I love is the big hearts of the people in our community that want to be a part of this project,” Balsley said. “The ones that want to help up and help our kids, from the volunteers to our counselors, to the people cutting our grass, it continues to help make this place look wonderful for Christmas.”