Wacky Wednesday must seem like a daily occurrence for morning commuters on Rosser Avenue.

Those driving past Westwood Hills Elementary School can’t help but notice Gail Reichert in her neon yellow vest and camel hat assisting students safely cross the street both mornings and afternoons.

As a crossing guard, the children’s safety comes first, Reichert said.

“I make sure I go where they can stop and talk to me for a few minutes or a second,” she said.

Reichert — known as “Miss Gail” by the children — also prioritizes entertaining students with wacky hats.

“They walk by, and they giggle,” she said. “They stop in the middle of the road to show me their T-shirts.”

Before being a crossing guard, Reichert was a certified nursing assistant and a truck driver. Originally from the Bronx, she lived in Pennsylvania for over 15 years before relocating to Waynesboro to be closer to her niece, Kathleen Kellett. After retiring, Reichert still wanted to work, so when she heard the Waynesboro Police Department was hiring school crossing guards from a friend, she jumped at the opportunity.

“It is the most fulfilling job I’ve had all my life,” Reichert said.

She began her job as a crossing guard a year ago. During her first few days on the job, she devised creative ways to guide students and traffic. This was when she started to wear festive hats. Reichert’s first two hats featured either a flying pig or a rooster. Soon, she began receiving hats in her mailbox.

“At Christmas, all I got was hats,” she said. “I have a collection of at least 20 to 22 hats now.”

Reichert’s hats range from animals to any other randomness, such as an elephant, penguin, a colorful Willy Wonka hat, turkey, and even a french fry holder.

“I can imagine the conversations in the morning as the children prepare to walk to school, ‘What hat do you think Miss Gail will be wearing today?’” Kellett said. “That might help motivate the kids to get ready a little faster, making life easier on their parents.”

One parent, Kristy Via, always sees Reichert every morning when walking her sons—one in third and another in the fifth grade—to school.

“She’s [Reichert] very friendly, she knows our boys, she loves the kids, and she has a great personality,” Via said. “That gives us peace of mind knowing she’s going to look out for our kids every morning.”

For many, being a crossing guard might seem like a tedious job. But Reichert said she enjoys her job so much it doesn’t feel like work.

“I think I brought some sunshine; I like to believe that,” she said. “I will do this as long as I can.”

Via pointed out that cars tend to drive down the slope fast on the Rosser Avenue intersection and said it’s good to have someone to stop the vehicles for the kids.

“That intersection there, it’s good to have somebody there walking the kids across the street when it’s busy,” she said.

Reichert also said that crossing guards are essential because they are at the intersections, rain or shine.

“We’re standing out there, so people should appreciate that somebody is there for you to cross the streets with your kids,” Reichert also said. “We’re getting your kids there and safe.”