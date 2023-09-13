The passage of a final state budget by the Virginia General Assembly last week offered some good news about state funding for the Waynesboro Schools.

Superintendent Jeff Cassell said he is awaiting the final numbers but estimates the school district should receive about $960,000 more in state funds than it had previously budgeted for.

However, Cassell told the Waynesboro School Board on Tuesday night that he is still determining what conditions will be attached to the extra money.

Cassell added that school programs budgeted for 203-34 in the spring are fully funded.

Also on Tuesday night, the superintendent said the most recent K-12 enrollment in the school district is 2,802 students. The school district budgeted for 2,825 students when it put together the 2023-34 budget.

Cassell said the school district anticipates adding more K-12 students over the first semester.

The school district is awaiting final school accreditation rankings for 2023-34 from the Virginia Department of Education. Cassell told the school board those rankings and final Standards of Learning scores for the school district should be available in October.